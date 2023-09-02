 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions to Michigan’s win vs. ECU

Here’s what some were saying around the nation about Michigan’s performance

By njdurand
/ new
NCAA Football: East Carolina at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan beat East Carolina 30-3 in their season opener at Michigan Stadium. Here are social media reactions from the game.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and teammates make some noise in response to Jim Harbaugh’s suspension

Michigan’s first big play of the season comes on defense, as Mike Sainristil gets an early interception

Michigan’s first touchdown comes courtesy of J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson

Blake Corum is back and he breaks off his first big run since his injury last year

J.J. McCarthy was showing off his arm in the first half and found Roman Wilson for his second touchdown of the season

Another year, another dominant start from the defense

J.J. McCarthy stays hot after halftime, finding Roman Wilson again for yet another touchdown

Michigan almost pitches a shutout and secures a 1-0 start

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...