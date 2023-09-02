Michigan beat East Carolina 30-3 in their season opener at Michigan Stadium. Here are social media reactions from the game.
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and teammates make some noise in response to Jim Harbaugh’s suspension
J.J. McCarthy is wearing a "FREE HARBAUGH" shirt while warming up for Michigan 〽️ pic.twitter.com/tKbCQEsMj6— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023
4 Coach Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/vQqQeVB4pK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 2, 2023
Michigan’s first big play of the season comes on defense, as Mike Sainristil gets an early interception
0️⃣ @MikeSainristil x @UMichFootball— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 2, 2023
Michigan’s first touchdown comes courtesy of J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson
TOUCHDOWN @UMichFootball!! #GoBlue— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 2, 2023
Blake Corum is back and he breaks off his first big run since his injury last year
Blake Corum is BACK〽️— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2023
J.J. McCarthy was showing off his arm in the first half and found Roman Wilson for his second touchdown of the season
East Carolina stuffing the run but has no chance against the pass. JJ McCarthy is 12 for-13 for 147 yards and two touchdowns to Roman Wilson. Pinpoint accuracy and evasiveness. Usual caveat: It's East Carolina. Wolverines lead 20-0.— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) September 2, 2023
.@UMichFootball's J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson in the end zone…AGAIN! #GoBlue— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 2, 2023
Another year, another dominant start from the defense
Michigan has allowed 0 first half points in 6 of its last 8 home non-conference game, including this one, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Wolverines up 23-0 at half.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 2, 2023
J.J. McCarthy stays hot after halftime, finding Roman Wilson again for yet another touchdown
Beautiful pass from J.J. McCarthy for Roman Wilson's third TD of the day— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2023
J.J. McCarthy, who has looked so precise all game long, hits Roman Wilson for a third TD. Wilson has 6 catches, 78 yards, and Michigan takes 30-0 lead over East Carolina.— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) September 2, 2023
Michigan almost pitches a shutout and secures a 1-0 start
Season-opening dub!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EY8IJV82cQ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 2, 2023
