Michigan beats East Carolina handily in season opener

The Michigan Wolverines won their season opener against East Carolina 30-3. Here’s the game recap.

First Quarter

— After a three and out their first possession, the offense got cooking on drive No. 2. McCarthy would find Roman Wilson in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

7-0 Michigan

Second Quarter

— Michigan kept the scoring rolling on drive No. 3 and Blake Corum scored his first touchdown since his knee injury late last season. Corum’s touchdown received a major applause from Michigan fans.

Michigan 14-0

— J.J. McCarthy’s great first half continue with passes of 16 yards to Cornelius Johnson, 24 and 15 yards to Colston Loveland, and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. New kicker James Turner missed the extra point.

Michigan 20-0

— Kicker James turner had a chance to redeem himself at the end of the half after missing an extra point on the previous possession. With time expiring in the first half, Turner nailed a 50-yard field goal.

Michigan 23-0

Third Quarter

— It’s clear that J.J. and Roman Wilson have an electric connection. McCarthy found Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown score with this being the most impressive of the three. McCarthy had to throw into double coverage and Wilson had great body positioning to bring in the catch.

Michigan 30-0

— ECU decided to attempt a 30-yard field goal with time expiring. They made it and ruined Michigan’s shutout.

FINAL SCORE: Michigan 30 - East Carolina 3