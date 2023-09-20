Why Michigan’s WR room watches film of top NFL receivers

The NFL borrows from college football, and college football borrows from the NFL. One copies the other and it culminates in the evolution of football.

With that in mind, Michigan coaches are well aware of what’s happening in the NFL ranks. For Michigan receivers coach Ron Bellamy, he looks at professional film and has a handful of favorites. Bellamy named favorites such as Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr, Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tyreek Hill.

Bellamy shows the Michigan’s receiver room some of the good NFL tape.

“Conceptually, football is a big copycat league. From the collegiate to the professional level, a lot of people emulate a lot of things people do,” Bellamy said on Wednesday. “I like to watch the receivers, especially some of the top guys. You can make cutups and show your guys, ‘Hey, we could try this release, or you could try this type of route stem’. Different things of that nature. The more tools you have in your toolbox as a receiver the more open you can get. Our guys seem to like it.”

Bellamy noted that speedster receiver Roman Wilson, who leads the team with six receiving touchdowns, watches highlights from one of the most electric wideouts in the league.

“They tend to like to use guys that their game is very similar to. Roman may say, ‘Can I see some Tyreek Hill?’ Some of the more explosive guys in the league, they want to see what their releases look like at the top of the route, things of that nature,” Bellamy said.

Bellamy noted that the wideouts aren’t looking to be identical to the NFL film they’re absorbing, but they can take parts of what they see and implement it in their game.

“They’re some of the top guys in the league.” Bellamy said. “They want to add it to their arsenal.”

Michigan aims to have a balance offensive attack this season, and Bellamy’s approach to coaching the wideouts could pay dividends down the road. The NFL is the pinnacle of the sport, and a college player can always learn something from the pros that will serve them well.