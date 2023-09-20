When LaDarius Henderson entered the transfer portal at Arizona State, teams from coast to coast took notice. As a high-end starting guard for the Sun Devils, he was even projected to go as early as the third round in the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead of going to the pros or even a program he was guaranteed to start at, he chose Michigan where he would have to fight for every snap and switch from guard to left tackle.

The reasoning behind such a shift? Henderson wanted a challenge.

“I knew if I was gonna go back to college, I wanted to play with the best offensive line, so what guys are better than these guys? So, that’s what I wanted to do,” Henderson said. “If my mindset was ‘If I’m not good enough to play with these guys, then you gotta dig deep a little within yourself, I got some getting better to do.’ It’s never a bad thing to realize you gotta get better.”

Henderson’s choice to join Michigan was an ambitious one. The Wolverines’ offensive line has been touted by many as the best in the country, loaded with talent across the depth chart. While Henderson isn’t currently a starting player, he doesn’t see this as a setback. In fact, he embraces the uphill climb ahead.

“I obviously could’ve gone many places where (starting) was just handed, and in the recruiting process we talked about competing for it,” Henderson said. “I 100 percent knew that that was a possibility.”

In a world where athletes often take the path of least resistance, Henderson’s perspective is unique. His words underline the essence of sportsmanship and competition.

“I feel like, as a player, you can never be afraid of competition,” Henderson said. “If you are, then you might need to take a look down within yourself.”

Henderson’s view on competition isn’t just limited to the field; he views it as a life lesson. “I wouldn’t be ready for the NFL in the future – or life – if I was afraid of competition.”

His college career has been quite the journey. As a fresh recruit at ASU, he didn’t start right away, but eventually earned a starting position as a true freshman, proving his adaptability and determination.

“I got the opportunity to start as a true freshman, and I didn’t start the year off starting, but just staying prepared, and trying to be a pro, and just getting better every day. I feel like great things happen when you just try and get better every day. So that’s been my focus... and I feel like I’m getting better.”

At the end of his four-year career at Arizona State, Henderson was voted team captain by his teammates, appearing in 33 games with 29 starts and charged with only two sacks on 619 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.

Coming to a new program, Henderson had to form new relationships with his teammates, earn the respect of everyone starting at ground zero, and prove his worth to an entirely new team. While he didn’t start the first three games, he got the chance to play some minutes when interim head coach Sherrone Moore moved starting left tackle Karsen Barnhart to the right and put in Henderson at left tackle in an attempt to find the best five offensive linemen.

Despite the “Michigan Method” and the constant changes made on the offensive line, according to Henderson, everything about the Wolverines’ offensive line room is harmonious.

“I feel like we have a really good relationship,” he reflected. “Our offensive line room, from the outside looking in, you would probably think there is a ton of bitterness and all that stuff, but it’s not at all. We help each other out... I feel like our relationship is great.”

Wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy added: “His presence alone man, his energy, the way he walks around the building, like, ‘Man, this guy is about it.’ As soon as he gets his opportunity, he’s gonna make the most of it. This guy is always smiling and always a super competitive guy. He’s definitely one of those guys that I know the younger guys look at and some of the older guys because he’s played a ton of football. Those guys look at him as a leader on this team. He’s a guy that when he comes in, he’s gonna do his job, and he’s gonna do it well, so LD has been a great addition to our team.”

In Henderson’s journey, two things are clear: his unwavering commitment to personal growth and the importance he places on camaraderie with his teammates. Whether he’s wearing maroon and gold or maize and blue, LaDarius Henderson remains an embodiment of dedication, resilience, and the true spirit of a teammate.