Getting to know Rutgers with Aaron Breitman

Rutgers took Michigan down to the wire last time they played at Michigan Stadium, a 20-13 Michigan win. Will they be able to hang in there yet again this Saturday?

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano may have his most talented team in quite some time. Rutgers has a dual-threat quarterback who hasn’t thrown an interception and a running game that has been steady. The Scarlet Knights also have a deep defense that has piled up sacks and interceptions through three games.

To get further insight into the Rutgers program we spoke with Aaron Breitman of The Scarlet Faithful.

