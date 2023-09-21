Key Matchups: No. 2 Michigan vs. Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines made it through non-conference play with an unblemished record. It wasn’t pretty at times, specifically last Saturday’s matchup, but 3-0 is all that matters. They now face Rutgers in Ann Arbor to open conference play.

The Scarlet Knights also bring an unblemished record into the Big House, having played tougher opponents at that:

Week 1: 24-7 victory vs. Northwestern

Week 2: 36-7 victory vs. Temple

Week 3: 35-16 victory vs. Virginia Tech

The trip to Ann Arbor will be Rutgers’ first road game of the season and biggest test thus far. The Wolverines are once again a 20+ point favorite and will look to rebound after a mistake-ridden outing against Bowling Green.

Let’s take a look at the key matchups for Saturday’s game.

Jim Harbaugh vs. Greg Schiano

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is back! After serving his three-game suspension imposed by the university, Harbaugh is back on the sideline to coach his first game of the season. This alone should be enough to put fear in Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. The Wolverines will be fired up to have their head coach back and looking to make a statement in his debut. Expect the Big House to be rocking.

Luckily for Schiano, his team is no longer the bottom feeder of the conference. Rutgers has served as a formidable opponent against Michigan the last three seasons.

2020: Quarterback Cade McNamara orchestrated a late game comeback to force a three-overtime Michigan victory in Piscataway.

2021: Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral fumbled the ball late in the fourth quarter to seal the 20-13 Michigan victory in Ann Arbor.

2022: Rutgers limited Michigan in the first half to take a 17-14 lead into the locker room. The Wolverines flipped the script in the second half scoring 38 unanswered points to win on the road 52-17.

Schiano and the Scarlet Knights will come to Ann Arbor on Saturday ready to play. The Wolverines will have to execute and play disciplined football against a coach that will likely have some tricks up his sleeve. Michigan will field the better team on Saturday, but Schiano is like a rock in your shoe — he won’t prevent you from getting where you’re going, but he’ll make sure you’re annoyed the whole time.

J.J. McCarthy vs. Rutgers defense

The lights were shining bright in Ann Arbor in Week 3, but Michigan’s starting quarterback was not. McCarthy turned in a very uncharacteristic game where he accounted for less than 150 yards of total offense and threw three interceptions. Every good football player will have a bad game here and there, but that was the polar opposite of what we’ve seen from McCarthy this season. We will know in the first few drives on Saturday if he was able to put that outing behind him and move forward.

Rutgers is no pushover on defense, as it is currently only allowing 272.7 yards per game, ranking No. 19 among all FBS teams. For comparison, Georgia currently ranks No. 15, allowing 264.3 yards per game. They play a lot of 4-3 defense which has produced great results against the run. They will certainly be the best defense Michigan has faced this season.

Luckily for Michigan, Rutgers has a very average pass defense, sitting at No. 55 in YPG. This bodes will for a quarterback looking to build his confidence back up. With teams struggling on the ground against Rutgers, Michigan will likely need to air it out.

One player to keep an eye on is starting linebacker Tyreem Powell. Powell leads the team with 28 total tackles and has two sacks and one forced fumble. He has good size at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds and has a knack for blowing up plays. Powell is a junior with a lot of reps under his belt and serves as a leader on the defense. McCarthy and the Wolverines will need to know where he is on the field at all times.

Michigan’s defensive line vs. Rutgers rushing attack

The Wolverines will be tested on the ground early and often. The Scarlet Knights like to run the ball and have done so effectively this season. Their leading rusher, Kyle Monangai, is off to an impressive start. He is a shorter back, standing at only 5-foot-9, but has explosiveness. He has already racked up more than 350 yards and five touchdowns through three games. Monangai has home run speed as well, busting off a 55-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech last weekend. The reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week will be looking to build on his 143 yard, three-touchdown performance.

To add another layer to the mix, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is also a threat with his feet. He has rushed the ball 28 times for a total of 144 yards and two touchdowns. His passing stats are less than impressive, only completing 51.5 percent of his throws for 407 yards and three touchdowns. I would expect Michigan to play a decent amount of cover zero on Saturday to keep Monangai and Wimsatt in check. If Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor can keep Wimsatt contained in the pocket, that will alleviate a lot of pressure on Michigan’s shorthanded secondary

In order for the Wolverines to start conference play on the right foot, they will need to get out to an early lead and win in the trenches. Teams that can run the ball effectively tend to dictate the pace of the game. If the Wolverines can bottle up the run game and force three-and-outs early, a homecoming victory is likely. Rutgers is not a team they want sticking around.