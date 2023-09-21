Recruiting Roundup: Top-50 WR visiting Michigan for Ohio State game

The self-imposed suspension of Jim Harbaugh is over, and we should see plenty more recruits visiting Michigan and watching games from the sideline throughout the fall.

On this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll go over one talented pass catcher visiting in November, a top-100 target from Ohio, and a center who recently put Michigan hoops in his top five.

Let’s get into it.

Top 50 WR Andrew Marsh visiting Michigan for Ohio State game

The Michigan-Ohio State football game is one of the best rivalry games in sports, and many recruits will likely be visiting Michigan for that game, including one top-50 player from the 2025 class.

Four-star receiver Andrew Marsh confirmed to Brice Marich at The Michigan Insider ($) he’ll be in Ann Arbor for that anticipated November game. He’s already been on campus a few times, most recently for the BBQ at the Big House in July, where he got to interact with wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy.

“The visit went well and I enjoyed it the whole time I was there,” Marsh said. “The main highlight was being in wide receiver meeting and getting to learn from coach Bellamy. He showed me releases and how to eliminate excess steps and indicators. Some things I took away from them was probably learning his coaching style and how he teaches his guys.”

On the 247Sports composite, Marsh is the 33th-best wide receiver in his class, the sixth-best receiver and the fifth-best recruit from the high school football gold mine that is the state of Texas. He has almost three dozen offers, with Alabama, USC, Texas A&M, Michigan State and Ohio State being some of the other schools interested in him.

If Marsh committed to Michigan, he’d be the first receiver for the Wolverines in the 2025 class. Hopefully Michigan can beat its rival for the third straight season when he’s there.

Michigan targeting top-100 Ohio DB

The Wolverines have already landed a few really good recruits from the state of Ohio in the last few years, and they have their sights set on a top-100 2025 defensive back from there.

Trey McNutt announced his offer from Michigan in March and told The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($) about the connection he’s developed with Steve Clinkscale, his head recruiter.

“Michigan has been contacting me pretty well (with) coach Clinkscale,” McNutt said. “Me and him talk all the time. He’s almost like family. I say family a lot because he and my dad have coached everywhere. My mom and my dad know (Clinkscale) personally. It’s all one big family. He calls and checks up on me to see how I’m doing.”

On the 247Sports composite, McNutt is the 61st-best player in the 2025 class, along with the sixth-best cornerback and second-best Ohio recruit. His offers include Ohio State — which you would think would be high on his list considering his parents both graduated from there. That said, McNutt said he is perfectly okay with doing his own thing.

“What excites me about Michigan is seeing my own path,” McNutt said. “My family went to Ohio State and that’s all I knew. So going to a different school (like Michigan) is exciting.”

2024 four-star C lists Michigan hoops in his top five

Emmanuel Stephen, one of the best-uncommitted centers in the 2024 class, recently listed Michigan hoops in his top five, along with Kansas, Miami, Arizona and USC. He announced his offer from Michigan last month.

NEWS: 2024 four-star center Emmanuel Stephen tells me he’s down to five schools.



The 7-foot big man breaks down his finalists: https://t.co/82SfmA8pdD pic.twitter.com/3iJZNd5M8C — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 14, 2023

The Glendale, Arizona native is the 86th-best recruit in his class on the 247Sports composite, along with the 15th-best center and the fourth-best Arizona recruit.

He spoke about his top five with On3’s Joe Tipton, praising Michigan for the pro pedigree of its head coach.

“Juwan Howard has a lot of history in the NBA,” Stephen said. “He was a great player and he’s a good coach, a bigs coach. They had Hunter Dickinson last year, one of the best bigs in the country.”

Howard, who is currently recovering from heart surgery, has been able to send a half-dozen players to the NBA and has helped develop big men like Dickinson, Moussa Diabate and Tarris Reed Jr. Hopefully Stephen can be the next center he gets to teach.