Of all 13 weeks of the college football regular season, Week 4 might have the best slate of games. There are SIX top-25 matchups this weekend that already have some massive implications for how conferences and even the College Football Playoff will shake out.

While the Michigan Wolverines do not play a top-25 team, they do welcome a Rutgers Scarlet Knights squad that is 3-0 on the year. They’ve caused problems for the Wolverines in the last couple of seasons, including when the visitors were losing 17-14 at half a season ago. Of course, Michigan did flex its muscles in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points and winning the game 52-17.

Let’s break down the 2023 version of this contest and the best of the best this weekend with the help of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

TV: BTN

BTN Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ann Arbor, Mich. Weather: 65 degrees, cloudy

65 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds : MICH -24, O/U: 44, ML: MICH -2100, RUT +1100

MICH -24, 44, MICH -2100, RUT +1100 Best Bet (5-4): MICH -24

Greg Schiano has made Rutgers a somewhat relevant football team again, and he always makes sure they’re ready to play against Michigan. In the three games between the two programs since Schiano took over, the Scarlett Knights put up a valiant fight. Michigan won 48-42 in triple-overtime in 2020, then won a contest way too close for comfort in Ann Arbor, 20-13, a year later. Last season, the first half was a disaster for the Wolverines before pulling away in the third quarter.

The Scarlet Knights return quite a bit from last season. Most notable is quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and eight starters on a defense that was the highlight of the team a season ago. So far, they’re allowing just 69.7 yards per game on the ground, which is 15th in the country.

Their early success is important to note, but you also have to look at the competition they’ve had. All of Rutgers’ games to this point were in Piscataway, against Northwestern, the Big Ten’s worst team, Temple, and a Virginia Tech squad that may be in the bottom-three of the ACC.

Michigan hasn’t put up the gaudy numbers they did a season ago against non-conference opponents. However, they also did not have Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines and had assistant coaches working in different roles than what they were used to. Order will be restored on Saturday on Homecoming as Big Ten play begins. I think Michigan comes in with a vengeance after hearing all the bologna from the last week and looks like the top team in the country once again.

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers

TV: ABC

ABC Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Clemson, SC

Clemson, SC Weather: 71 degrees, cloudy

71 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds : FSU -2.5, O/U: 55, ML: FSU -135, CLEM +114

FSU -2.5, 55, FSU -135, CLEM +114 Best Bet (5-4): CLEM +114

The hate for Clemson has gone too far after they lost in the opening weekend on the road against a good Duke team. The Tigers are still very much worthy of a top-25 ranking, and to be honest, the game against the Blue Devils was much closer than the score indicated.

Clemson missed two field goals, fumbled twice within the 10-yard line, and threw an interception in the loss to Duke. It was the first game of the season that just got out of hand on the road. Had the Tigers finished off drives, the way this game looks is very different.

Now, they welcome a top-five team to Memorial Stadium, where they have been unbelievable since Dabo Sweeney took over. Their streak of 40-straight home wins was finally snapped in the final game of the 2022 regular season in an emotional one-point loss to South Carolina.

Florida State comes into this game much higher ranked, but they haven’t beaten Clemson since 2013 when they won the National Championship with Jameis Winston at quarterback. You’d have to go all the way back to 2003 to find the last time the Seminoles won at Memorial Stadium.

This Seminoles team is really good, but they haven’t been great on the road. They lost their only road game against a top-25 opponent last season, falling to NC State. Last week, they nearly fell to Boston College in their first road game of 2023, and quarterback Jordan Travis isn’t 100 percent heading into this contest with Clemson.

Not only is Clemson 5-0 straight up in their last five games with Florida State, but they’re also 5-0 against the spread. I’ll take Clemson +2.5 and I already have bet them on the moneyline in this game.

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

TV: ABC

ABC Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Weather: 71 degrees, cloudy

71 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds : OSU -3, O/U: 55.5, ML: OSU -162, ND +136

OSU -3, 55.5, OSU -162, ND +136 Best Bet (5-4): ND +3

For so long it has felt like Notre Dame has been a quarterback away from being a great team. Sam Hartman appears to be that guy. He’s already racked up over 1,000 yards on the season and has 13 passing touchdowns in four games. I also think the Irish have the advantage at running back in this game with Audric Estime, who has been a problem for opposing defenses all season, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

Last season, Notre Dame held a much more potent Ohio State offense to just 21 points in Columbus. However, they couldn’t get any kind of offense going since they didn’t trust Tyler Buchner. Ohio State stacked the box, and Notre Dame ran the ball 30 times to the tune of just 76 yards.

This is very much like Michigan’s success over Ohio State over the last two seasons. Once there is a threat of throwing the ball AND moving on the ground, the Buckeyes’ defense crumbles. Notre Dame is very capable of doing both in this game.

Ohio State’s offense also has some lingering questions at quarterback. Sure, Kyle McCord threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns against Western Kentucky, a candidate for the worst defense in college football. But will he be able to do it on the road, under the lights, in the biggest game of his life?

I trust Notre Dame at home +3 since Ohio State is just 1-4 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season. The Fighting Irish are also 5-1 ATS in the last two years against ranked opponents. Notre Dame is the play here, and I would not be surprised if they won outright.