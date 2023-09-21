Betting the Big Ten: Week 4

Week Three was a good one for us, as we hit on quite a few blowouts. Maryland, Bowling Green (unfortunately), Washington, Syracuse, and North Carolina all covered easily for us. Even Indiana managed to stay competitive with Louisville as we anticipated.

On the losing side, Ohio State remembered how to play offense and nearly smashed the over by themselves. Iowa also shockingly scored 41 points at home against Western Michigan. Maybe Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will be able to save his job after all.

We went 8-5 on the week. Let’s keep the hot streak going!

All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Please bet responsibly.

Wisconsin (-6) at Purdue, O/U 53.5, 7 p.m. Friday

We start the week with a tricky game to predict. With both programs breaking in new head coaches, we don’t have too much to work with here. The line is shifting towards Purdue but ever so gently. Historically, the over has hit for the past four consecutive years. That’s a trend I like to continue.

The pick: Over 53.3

Rutgers at Michigan (-24), O/U 44, Noon Saturday

Finally, a real opponent for the Wolverines! Rutgers is 3-0 on the year but their opposition has been questionable at best. The Scarlet Knights have a legitimate defense, ranking 12th against the run. However, their offense is average at best as Gavin Wimsatt is lethal with his legs but has no confidence in his ability to throw the ball. I don’t love this pick, but I believe that Michigan has this game circled on the schedule even though Rutgers normally wouldn’t warrant that.

The pick: Michigan -24

Florida Atlantic at Illinois (-15.5), O/U 45.5, 3:30 p.m.

Both of these teams are 0-3 against the spread so far this season. According to The Action Network, 73% of the money is on Illinois to cover, but I just don’t love laying 15.5 points. If it were 13.5, I’d be more inclined to take the Fighting Illini. What we do know about these teams is that they struggle defensively. In preventing third down conversions, FAU ranks 79th nationally while Illinois is at a putrid 127th. I expect to see points on the board early and often.

The pick: Over 45.5

Maryland (-7.5) at Michigan State, O/U 52.5, 3:30 p.m.

The Spartans were obviously playing through difficult circumstances last week. In their first week without Mel Tucker, they had to play a top ten team with a lethal passing attack. They weren’t expected to win and they didn’t. This week will tell us more about the mettle of this Michigan State team. I believe they’ll put up more of a fight than they did last week, but they won’t be able to contain Taulia Tagovailoa.

The pick: Maryland -7.5

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska (-20.5), O/U 47.5, 3:30 p.m.

There are no meaningful trends in either direction for either of these teams. However, Nebraska should have no trouble running the ball in this game, as Louisiana Tech’s defense has had major issues in that department this year. This is a tough one for me, but I’ll take the over.

The pick: Over 47.5

Ohio State (-3) at Notre Dame, O/U 55.5, 7:30 p.m.

The game of the week and, arguably, the season to date occurs in South Bend on Saturday. When these teams faced last year, OSU won outright but failed to cover the spread, with the under hitting easily. This year I’m predicting the exact opposite. I like Notre Dame to cover at home and for the over to hit. The better option of the two is the over as Notre Dame’s offense appears to be the real deal this year and Ohio State’s defense is still finding it’s sea legs.

The pick: Over 55.5

Iowa at Penn State (-14.5), O/U 40, 7:30 p.m.

I desperately wanted to take the under in this game as Penn State and Iowa have two of the best four defenses in the conference, and possibly even two of the best three. I’ll leave it up to your imagination which team I’m leaving out of my hypothetical top three. Head-to-head, the favored team has covered in the past four matchups, however the spread was never greater than five. Penn State is clearly the more talented team, but this is not an Iowa team that will be rattled by the white out. I like Iowa to keep it within striking distance.

The pick: Iowa +14.5

Akron at Indiana (-16.5), O/U 46.5, 7:30 p.m.

Despite the Hoosiers struggles this season, they are 3-0 against the spread. Conversely, Akron is 1-2 ATS and they haven’t been particularly close. In the Zips’ lone outright win this year, they were favored by 25.5 but only won by three points. Give me the Hoosiers to cover.

The pick: Indiana -16.5

Minnesota (-12) at Northwestern, O/U 39.5, 7:30 p.m.

Why Minnesota keeps getting to play primetime games is beyond me. Maybe the schedule makers want to will a good Big Ten West team into existence. Regardless, the Golden Gophers have had no trouble with Northwestern in the past three years. They’ve won by 16, 27, and 28 points respectively. I don’t expect Northwestern to fare any better this year, regardless of it being in Evanston.

The pick: Minnesota -12