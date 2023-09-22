We are just one day away from the start of the Big Ten Conference season for the Michigan Wolverines, as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights tomorrow afternoon for the university’s homecoming game.

Every week, staff members from Maize n Brew gather ‘round the table to answers questions from last week and look ahead to this weekend’s game.

Only leading 14-6 at halftime, Michigan shutout Bowling Green in the second half and won, 31-6. It was an ugly game all around, and arguably an ugly non-conference slate. Give me one word to describe Michigan’s first three games, and what is your main takeaway from them?

Von: My word would be “lackluster.” Sure, Michigan’s performances were enough to get it out of the non-conference schedule undefeated, but it wasn’t pretty by any stretch. It’s hard to take away anything from three games against not-so-great competition, but the defense, particularly against the run, looks elite. Kris Jenkins, Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham could potentially be the best trio of interior defensive linemen Michigan has had in a long time, and perhaps of all time. They’re that good, and they’ve played that good three weeks into the season.

But the real season starts tomorrow, as the Wolverines need to play and look their best heading into the gauntlet that is the Big Ten slate.

Jared: Tedious. Not for the viewers (we have football back, this is a delight) but perhaps for the team. Rotating coaches, an uninspiring slate of opponents, and aspirations that go far beyond beating UNLV — you cannot really blame this team for looking ahead to bigger and better things during the first quarter of the season.

Matt: Confusing. Michigan clearly has the talent to play better than it has through three games. However the substitution patterns on the offensive line, the play calling in the red zone, and the inconsistencies out of Michigan’s star players has been confusing.

Andrew: Preservative. Michigan’s non-conference schedule required less effort than a Gerard Butler acting performance. The Wolverines looked sharp in the first two contests, but by Week 3, this team was solely focused on getting the game over with and moving on to conference play. A bold strategy, but Michigan is undefeated nonetheless and that is all that matters.

Dan: Vanilla. The Wolverines didn’t show a whole lot. They just won games and didn’t care what it looked like. Look, I get that some people are nervous that they didn’t put up 60+ points on poor opponents. However, I think this program doesn’t care what the wins look like and fans overreact to it. Several top-10 teams struggled this past weekend. The Wolverines get Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines now, and I think this team will continue to pick up wins and improve over the course of the year.

Adam: Undefeated. They got through doing exactly what they needed to do and now they can focus on Big Ten play. The defense has been a pleasant surprise and so has McCarthy outside of his three interceptions last weekend. Despite him making those mistakes, he still made some great throws against Bowling Green.

For the first time in 2023, Jim Harbaugh will be coaching the Wolverines on a college football Saturday. How important do you believe it is for him to be back on the sidelines this weekend?

Von: Huge. Absolutely huge. Couldn’t be any more huge. Have I mentioned it’s huge?

For real, though, having Harbaugh back depicts the real start of the 2023 season in my eyes. The non-conference is over, no more acting head coaches, no more NCAA garbage for the time-being — it’s go time. I expect to see a fired up coach Harbaugh on the sidelines this weekend, and I fully expected Michigan Stadium to be rocking when they introduce him prior to the game.

Jared: Hard to tell who will be more relieved to have him back on the sidelines: the team or Harbaugh himself. Things just seemed “off” against BGSU, and this is not a shot at Sherrone Moore or any of the coaches, there is a performance like this every year. That said, every well-oiled-machine operates on consistency and refinement, and there was little to no consistency within the program out of the gates.

Matt: It will be critical mainly to the team’s focus. I don’t believe things would have been vastly different in the non-conference had Harbaugh been on the sidelines, but I believe having him back will ratchet up Michigan’s execution and focus going into Big Ten play. His passion and enthusiasm will shift the players’ attitudes.

Andrew: There is a reason he is one of the most respected head coaches at both the NFL and collegiate levels. Jim Harbaugh is a one-of-one and his presence is the jolt this team needs after an ugly Week 3 performance.

Dan: I think it will be huge, specifically for the offensive line and J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy had a rough game on Saturday and I think he lost his zen throughout the course of the game. Harbaugh will be able to rein him in and get him back on track. I think the running game picks up a lot as well, and Donovan Edwards gets some more touches in unique sets. This team is going to be fine.

Adam: It’s huge. The other guys are capable, but it is different then having the head coach there. These kids feed of his energy, and him not being there did make a difference in the first three games. Having the same voice making all the calls will make a big difference.

For the first time this season, the Wolverines will face an opponent with a pulse. Michigan has struggled with Rutgers the last two seasons — in the first half last year, and the entire game in 2021. Do you see this as a possible trap game once again? And what, or who, is it Michigan should be on the lookout for in this game?

Von: Rutgers has been a thorn in Michigan’s side for the last handful of seasons, even going back to the comeback win on the road during the 2020 season, so this is a trap game in its purest form. Greg Schiano has his guys ready to roll every time they play Michigan, and it has shown. Last year was about as brutal a first-half that you could ask for as Michigan fan, and the entire 2021 game was stressful.

The one thing I would look for in this one to really determine if Rutgers can hang is the play of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. He struggled mightily against the Wolverines last season, but has put up decent numbers — 407 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions — in their first three games. They also have a good running back in Kyle Monangai, who just won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week last week for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries against Virginia Tech last Saturday, but I have faith in the Wolverines’ rush defense to contain him for the most part. Rutgers’ success offensively will, more than likely, be on the shoulders of Wimsatt.

Jared: Had we not come out flatter than Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem last Saturday, I would say yes. I think the BGSU game served as an early wake-up call, and you will see a more focused and engaged team against Rutgers.

Matt: No, this isn’t a trap game. Given how the non-conference went, Michigan will be excited to play a more talented foe in Rutgers. The focus has already been looking forward to this game, not past it. The return of Jim Harbaugh certainly helps as well.

Andrew: Absolutely. Head coach Greg Schiano will devise a winning game plan and will have his undefeated team believing they can topple the Wolverines. Running back Kyle Monangai is averaging over six yards per carry and quarterback Gavin Wimsatt — while inefficient — hasn’t thrown an interception yet this season. Defensively, this team is going to be PHYSICAL in the front seven and force quarterback J.J. McCarthy — fresh off a three-pick performance — to make some key decisions and plays.

Dan: I think with Harbaugh back on the sideline, this team will have a new energy and come out and beat down a mediocre Rutgers team. Running back Kyle Monangai looks like the real deal with more than 140 rushing yards in the last two games. However, I think this Michigan defense is going to be just fine slowing him down, just like Northwestern did when he ran for just 49 yards.

Adam: No way this is a trap game. The Wolverines are going to come out fired up. They need to be ready for Rutgers to be physical. The Scarlet Knights are not scared of the Wolverines and they are going to try to send a message early they are ready to fight. Think what Colorado State did to Colorado, but perhaps not as dirty.

It’s prediction time! What’s the final score and why?

Von: Despite everything I said in the previous question, I do believe Michigan will get the job done with relative ease. I think some of the guys who have missed some time will be back in action with few, if any, restrictions. Rutgers will put up a fight, but I got Michigan winning this one, 31-17.

Jared: 35-13, Michigan. I respect the hell out of Greg Schiano and what he has done to turn Rutgers from laughing stock into a frisky and plucky competitor with bowl aspirations. The band is back together this Saturday though, and if we don’t get our percussionists (God Moore and Will Johnson) back, the front seven of this defense is going to make life miserable for a Rutgers team that wants to run the ball.

Matt: Michigan 42, Rutgers 13. With a renewed vigor and, hopefully, the return of some of the injured secondary, Michigan will put the clamps on a young Rutgers offense. The offensive run game will return to dominate as Blake Corum scores two touchdowns yet again on the ground.

Andrew: Rutgers pushes the Wolverines, but Michigan is too talented on both sides of the ball to lose this one. Expect the Wolverines to get back to offering a heavy dose of power running and setting up McCarthy to work the play-action game to great success. Michigan, 38-13.

Dan: Michigan wins, 35-13. Blake Corum rushes for more than 100 yards and Donovan Edwards catches a touchdown thrown by J.J. McCarthy, who gets back on track to start Big Ten play.

Adam: I think the Wolverines come out ready to play and score early, but Rutgers hangs around. We will see the famous halftime adjustments and Michigan shuts them out in the second half to win, 31-10.