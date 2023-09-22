The Michigan Wolverines have done what they have needed to do, winning each of their opening three contests by no fewer than 25 points, maintaining their preseason No. 2 ranking as a result. The level of competition was not exactly stellar in the non-conference portion of the schedule, but the next month is far from scary either.

Saturday’s visit from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights does bring about the start of Big Ten play, however, so the games going forward do feel a little more significant. For reference, Rutgers’ No. 64 rating per SP+ is a jump up from UNLV (No. 99), which is the best of Michigan’s three wins thus far.

Most fans will not need a reminder that the Scarlet Knights are a tough out. It took triple overtime (and a quarterback change) to escape in 2020, the 2021 contest was within one score essentially the entire fourth quarter, and Rutgers had the lead going into halftime last year in Piscataway.

With that recent history in mind and a fairly bland start to the season, it would serve the Wolverines well to come out and dominate this weekend. Jim Harbaugh finally returns to the sidelines, and while things are going just fine, the team has yet to meet its ceiling. Surprisingly, Rutgers is a good barometer for the Wolverines as they move into conference games.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 1-0) at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0)

Date & Time: Saturday, Sep. 23, 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV/Streaming: BTN

Offense: Lock in for real

Despite the slow start, last season’s contest saw both Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards collect over 100 yards on the ground, with three total touchdowns scored between them. This was the recipe for success all throughout last season, but the Michigan run game has yet to really take off in 2023.

Meanwhile, Rutgers has started the year as a top-10 defense in scoring and top-20 unit in yardage, good enough for 44th per SP+. Defense is the team’s strength, and the defensive line features some solid talent that can hang with many opponents. Nevertheless, even with the Wolverines’ early lackluster performances, this just feels like the opportunity to right the ship for the dynamic running back tandem.

I suppose the same thought could apply to J.J. McCarthy, who was uncharacteristically poor against Bowling Green after two nearly flawless performances. Given how he played last season, last week feels like an anomaly, but he really cannot let one bad week turn into two. The Scarlet Knights have been good against the pass so far but have not faced anyone near McCarthy’s level, so this is a good chance for him to get back on track as well.

Defense: One-dimensional challenges

Gavin Wimsatt returns at quarterback, likely with some rough memories from his last encounter with the Wolverines. While there were a couple times his big arm was on display in a good way, his three third quarter interceptions turned it from a tricky road contest into the blowout everyone expected.

Though Wimsatt leaves much to be desired with his passing, he does have 144 rushing yards this season. Combine that with Kyle Monangai’s 6.2 yards per carry, and this Rutgers ground game actually looks somewhat intriguing. The Scarlet Knights are predisposed to run the ball and regardless of opponent, expect this to be their game plan.

The issue is that the Wolverine defensive line has been elite to begin the season. Maybe Wimsatt scrambles for a first down or two, and maybe Monangai shows a few flashes, but with the way the front seven has been playing, it is hard to see how the visitors find any sort of sustained success on the ground. At some point, Rutgers is going to have to throw, and that is just a difficult ask for Wimsatt.

Make a statement

Last year saw Michigan nearly get stopped on the goal line twice, only for fourth down efforts to finally make it into the end zone. While the Wolverines finally outlasted their inferior opponents and ended up winning comfortably, it was not exactly the smoothest outing.

I think it would be wise for this team to see this week as something more than survive-and-advance. The narrative about Michigan’s schedule will continue until mid-November, so there is some benefit to throwing a few style points up there. While no one may be overly impressed by a lopsided victory, it would at least show this team is on the hunt for blood.

The defense is going to be in a great position in this one, so it really comes down to McCarthy cleaning up his mistakes and the running game finally showing some explosiveness and efficiency. Both are equally important to the team’s long-term success, and getting the stars right to start conference play would be ideal.