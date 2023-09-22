Pick’em Podcast Week 4: Will Notre Dame (+3) pull off the upset at home over OSU?

The Pick’em Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

A top-10 matchup is looming in South Bend tomorrow, as Notre Dame hosts Ohio State for the most highly anticipated game of Week 4 in college football. Can the Irish (+3) cover the spread, or even win outright, against the Buckeyes?

Von, Luke and Dan are back to pick the best of the best games in the college football this weekend! Below are the games picked and their respective spreads.

#4 Florida State (-2.5) @ Clemson

#15 Ole Miss @ # 13 Alabama (-7)

#22 UCLA @ #11 Utah (-6)

#19 Colorado at @ #10 Oregon (-21)

#14 Oregon State (-3) @ #21 Washington State

#24 Iowa @ #7 Penn State (-14.5)

#6 Ohio State (-3) @ #9 Notre Dame

Rutgers @ #2 Michigan (-24)

