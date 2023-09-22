Recruiting visitors list for Rutgers game

For the first time this season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be back on the sideline, and several recruits will be in Ann Arbor for the Rutgers game as well.

Here is the tentative list of commits and targets coming this weekend. The rankings listed on the side are according to the 247Sports composite.

2024 Commits

Austin (TX) four-star OT Blake Frazier - No. 167 overall, No. 12 OT

Pittsburgh (PA) three-star LB Cole Sullivan - No. 418 overall, No. 36 LB

Ponte Vedra Beach (FL) three-star IOL Jake Guarnera - No. 481 overall, No. 30 IOL

Three 2024 commits are visiting this week after six came last week. Three seems like a small number for Harbaugh’s first week back, but I would expect the number of commits visiting to climb the further we get into conference play, especially for the Ohio State game.

2024 class

Dearborn (MI) unranked Edge Jad Bazzi

Macomb (MI) unranked ATH Austin Tuchowski (no profile)

Two prospects who don’t have offers from Michigan, but are expected to be pursued by the Wolverines as preferred walk-ons, will be on campus this weekend.

Bazzi has an offer from Wayne State and will be at the Big House. Tuchowski, meanwhile, doesn’t have a profile on 247Sports, but is a safety, running back and long snapper, per his Twitter account.

It’s always a good thing to keep local kids in the program, so hopefully, Michigan can land them and help develop them while staying close to home.

2025 class

Green Bay (WI) four-star TE James Flanigan - No. 182 overall, No. 5 TE

Detroit (MI) four-star Edge Xavier Newsom - No. 273 overall, No. 22 Edge

San Juan Capistrano (CA) four-star LB Weston Port - No. 326 overall, No. 31 LB

Howell (MI) four-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 328 overall, No. 34 DL (COMMIT)

Detroit (MI) three-star Edge Willie Fletcher - No. 393 overall, No. 30 Edge

Danville (KY) three-star ATH Montavin Quisenberry - No. 431 overall, No. 41 ATH

Columbus (OH) unranked LB Denim Cook

Detroit (MI) unranked TE/Edge John Baker

Plainfield (IL) unranked WR Quinn Morris

Macomb (MI) unranked LB Di’Mari Malone

Macomb (MI) unranked OL Justin Bell (no profile)

Michigan has yet to land a pass catcher in the 2025 class, so landing a top-five tight end like Flanigan would be awesome. He is a Notre Dame legacy, and it’s interesting that he is visiting Ann Arbor this weekend instead of South Bend for the top-10 matchup between the Irish and Ohio State.

This is the second consecutive visit for Newsom, whom Michigan has been heavily targeting since the BBQ at the Big House.

It should be noted that Morris, who was at last year’s season opener, is the younger brother of current Michigan receiver Tyler Morris, so he’s already pretty familiar with the campus and likely has Michigan towards the top of his list.

2026 class

Portage (MI) unranked OT Gregory Patrick

Akron (OH) unranked ATH Ace Brown

Painesville (OH) unranked RB Shahn Alston

None of these visitors are ranked yet, but considering how young they are, that should change once they get more tape. Patrick and Alston have offers from a few MAC schools, with the former having an offer from Michigan State, about 80 miles from his hometown of Portage. Recruiting-wise, the Wolverines have been great at swaying Ohio recruits; hopefully they can land two more in Brown and Alston in the next year or so.