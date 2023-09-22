Friday Discussion: How differently would the non-conference have gone with Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines?

Michigan’s leading man returns from exile this weekend as Jim Harbaugh will be back on the sidelines for the Wolverines’ game against Rutgers. His suspension has been discussed ad nauseum, so I don’t want to revisit it here. However, I’d like to play some revisionist history.

Had Jim Harbaugh been on the sidelines against ECU, UNLV and Bowling Green, what would have gone differently?

The Wolverines enter Big Ten play at 3-0. In all three contests, the Wolverines failed to cover the spread, for whatever that’s worth. Would the blowouts have been even bigger had Harbaugh been present?

There’s no doubt each of Michigan’s four interim head coaches performed admirably, but to the untrained eye each game didn’t feel like a traditional Michigan blowout.

The ECU game featured Donovan Edwards struggling to get going to the tune of 12 rushes for 37 yards. It also included a goal line stand by the Pirates in which Michigan struggled to get any push.

The UNLV game saw yet another turnover on downs near the red zone. It also exposed backup quarterback as a potential weakness on this team, as Jack Tuttle was hurt and Davis Warren didn’t inspire much confidence.

Lastly, the Bowling Green game will be remembered for J.J. McCarthy’s three interceptions and the team’s overall sloppiness under the new lights at Michigan Stadium. Michigan only completed eight total passes, with only three players catching a pass.

Now, this is not to say everything is doom and gloom. Quite the opposite, actually. It’s impressive Michigan didn’t fire on all cylinders in the non-conference, yet still won every game by 25+. However, what would have happened with Harbaugh there?

My stance is McCarthy might not have had as much of a breakout as he did in the first two games. If history has taught us anything, it’s Harbaugh wants to run the ball, and then run it some more. I fully believe the run/pass split would have leaned much heavier had Harbaugh been coaching. Along with that would have been more touches for Edwards and potentially a quicker start to the season for him.

I also believe the play-calling would have been more conservative. Harbaugh is known for keeping his playbook close to the vest until bigger games arrive. We saw several flea flickers and reverses that are usually reserved for the Penn State’s and Ohio State’s of the world.

Defensively, I don’t know much would have changed. Jesse Minter was present and available for all three games. The substitution patterns matched much of what we saw from last year’s team. A part of me questions whether we would have seen a small handful of players tough it out and play through minor injuries rather than rest up for the Big Ten schedule, but there’s no way of knowing if that was actually the case or not.

My overall take is we would have seen much of the same defensively, but the offense would have looked pretty different. What do you think? Would Michigan have covered the spread more often with Harbaugh on the sidelines? Would players have rotated in and out more often? Who would have manned the chains at his son’s football game?

