Survey results: Most Michigan fans are optimistic heading into Big Ten play

We wanted to get a pulse of how the fanbase is feeling heading into Big Ten Conference play. The Michigan Wolverines’ non-conference performances were a resounding “meh” from spectators and fans alike. With that said, how confident are you heading into Big Ten play this weekend, starting with Rutgers?

The results are in, and 56 percent of voters are somewhat confident, followed by 34 percent being very confident, nine percent being somewhat unconfident, and only one percent of people being very unconfident.

Jim Harbaugh is making his much-anticipated return to the sidelines this weekend after serving his three-game self-imposed suspension from the university due to the highly discussed ongoing NCAA investigation. But which assistant did the best job as the acting head coach? Jesse Minter took over for Week 1, Jay Harbaugh and Mike Hart split the duties in Week 2, and Sherrone Moore was the head boss in Week 3.

This one was pretty divided among the fanbase, as 67 percent of voters chose Minter, while while 17 percent picked Jay Harbaugh, 13 percent chose Hart and three percent thought Moore did the best job.

Finally, Michigan is 0-3 in the department of covering the spread. This week’s number started at 26.5, but has since dipped down to 24. With that said, will the Wolverines cover this weekend against Rutgers? Well, Michigan fans aren’t feeling very optimistic about this one, as just 28 percent of respondents believe the Wolverines will cover this afternoon.

