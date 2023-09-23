Week 4 injury report: Starting DT set to miss his first game of the season

The Michigan Wolverines have been a bit banged up so far this season. The injuries to Will Johnson and Rod Moore have been talked about the most, but there have been some other important players on the injury report as well.

Thankfully, the schedule has been a cake walk thus far and other players have stepped up. But this week against a team with an actual pulse in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, a significant player unfortunately popped up on the injury report for the first time all season.

Out

Defensive tackle Mason Graham

Quarterback Alex Orji

Running back C.J. Stokes

Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows

Questionable

Wide receiver Darrius Clemons

Cornerback Will Johnson

Cornerback Amorion Walker

Safety Keon Sabb

Safety Rod Moore

Safety Zeke Berry

It really sucks to see Mason Graham out for this game. He played in the Wolverines’ first three games and made an impact with nine total tackles, half a sack and one forced fumble. He’s been one of the cogs up the middle and is an elite run-stopper, which would have helped greatly against Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai. Rumor has it Graham is dealing with a thumb injury, so if that’s the case, it shouldn’t keep him out for very long.

Meanwhile, Will Johnson and Rod Moore remain questionable. Johnson has hardly played in the first three games, so if he plays, he should be good to go with no limitations today. We’ll see if that’s also the case for Moore, who missed the entire non-conference portion of the schedule.

It’s also a bit concerning to see Keon Sabb on the injury report. He’s played great in Moore’s absence, so hopefully he’s able to play if Moore cannot.

Michigan vs. Rutgers kicks off from the Big House at noon ET.