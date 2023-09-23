Keys to Victory for Michigan against Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines open up their Big Ten schedule this afternoon when they welcome Rutgers to town.

The Wolverines finished off their non-conference schedule with three straight wins and have now won 20 straight regular season games. Saturday will be homecoming for the Wolverines and they will also be welcoming back head coach Jim Harbaugh after he served a self-imposed three-game suspension.

The Wolverines will undoubtedly be fired up to have Harbaugh back on the sideline and will be looking to open up Big Ten play with a statement win. The Scarlet Knights, though, have been known to play the Wolverines tough, so what do they need to do to avoid that upset?

1. Score Early

The Wolverines need to keep the Scarlet Knights from thinking they can win the game. Scoring early and often will help them do that. Last year, the Wolverines scored just 14 points in the first half and trailed by three at the half. The Wolverines finally took control in the third quarter, but they need to put them away earlier.

The Wolverines have scored early in their first three games, but slowed down after that. Their first three opponents weren’t good enough to take advantage, but Rutgers is scrappy enough to hang around and pull off the upset.

2. Get McCarthy back on track

J.J. McCarthy was great his first two games against East Carolina and UNLV, but nobody could have expected what happened against Bowling Green.

McCarthy had his worst game as starter in throwing three interceptions. Luckily, Bowling Green wasn’t good enough to take advantage and win the game, but the Scarlet Knights are.

The Wolverines don’t need to get pass happy on Saturday, but they need to set up McCarthy to be successful early and get his confidence back.

3. Force turnovers

The Scarlet Knights have just two turnovers this year, both fumbles. They have taken care of the ball in their first three games, and it has helped them in getting three wins.

The Wolverines need to flip the script on the Scarlet Knights and pressure them into turnovers. Last year’s game turned in the third quarter when the Wolverines forced two interceptions, one of which they returned for a touchdown. Michigan put the game away in that quarter with the turnovers, and can do much of the same today.