Game Thread: No. 2 Michigan vs. Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines open up Big Ten play on Saturday afternoon in the Big House against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines finished up their non-conference schedule with three straight wins all without head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is now back and the Wolverines are looking to celebrate homecoming with a conference win.

Rutgers comes to the Big House undefeated at 3-0 and already 1-0 in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights opened their season with an easy win over Northwestern and then they took care of Temple and Virginia Tech the last two weeks.

Rutgers is led on offense by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. Wimsatt has thrown for just 407 yards in three games, but he has yet to throw an interception.

While Wimsatt has been efficient the offense has relied mostly on the running game. Through three games the Scarlet Knights have rushed 130 times for 632 yards and nine touchdowns. Kyle Monangai has been the leading rusher with 58 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Location: Michigan Stadium Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -24.0; O/U: 44

Today’s question: Can the Wolverines stop the run?

We just talked about how the Scarlet Knights have relied on the run and it has helped them to three straight wins. The Wolverines, though, will be the toughest defense they have seen this year.

Michigan defense has been great in the first three games and have given up 103, 61 and 79 total rushing yards in their first three games. The defensive front has been steady against the run and has rarely allowed a big play. It is the strength of both teams and it will be put a test. If the Wolverines can shut down the run and make Wimsatt try and beat them with his arm they should be in great shape to win the game.