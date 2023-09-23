The Michigan Wolverines opened up the non-conference schedule with a 31-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday. Here’s who we believe stood out and proved worthy of a game ball for their efforts.

Blake Corum

With each game this season, Blake Corum has looked more and more like his old self. He delivered last week with quarterback J.J. McCarthy providing an underwhelming performance, and he continued to build on his success today. He finished with 21 carries for 97 and two touchdowns.

For the second consecutive game, we saw Corum continue to make solid runs that kept the ball moving down the field. He might not be hitting the home runs we were used to seeing in 2022, but he’s still getting the job done and moving the chains.

Mike Sainristil

It was cornerback Mike Sainristil who turned the tide of the game with a crazy catch-and-run pick-six on a fourth down in the third quarter. That play pushed the Michigan lead to 23-7.

Beyond the interception, Sainristil was making life difficult for Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt all day. Sainristil was sent on corner blitzes on multiple occasions in the game and was credited with two quarterback hurries. He also finished with two total tackles. Once again, Sainristil’s experience is proving valuable for a relatively inexperienced group of defensive backs. Look for him to continue making big plays and stops down the stretch.

Colston Loveland

The highly touted sophomore tight end had his first big game of the season, as he finished with five receptions for 75 yards. He didn’t find the end zone, but a pair of big receptions helped set up each of Corum’s touchdown runs.

Loveland had been quiet through the first three games, as he had only nine receptions entering today’s game. This is a bit of a surprise after seeing how he was able to finish last season, not to mention the departure of pass-catchers Luke Schoonmaker and Ronnie Bell. A game like today’s could be pivotal for an offense looking for a third pass-catcher to break out.

J.J. McCarthy

While McCarthy didn’t have an amazing day throwing the ball like we’d seen in the first two games of the season, his performance today was a nice bounce-back after his rough game against Bowling Green. He made some better decisions with the ball and improved the accuracy en route to a final line of 214 yards and a touchdown, while completing 15-of-21 passes. While it still wasn’t his best performance, it was a step in the right direction.

Additionally, McCarthy was able to make some valuable contributions with his legs. He compiled 51 rushing yards on seven carries. What seemed most impressive though, was he was able to make better decisions while running the football and routinely protected himself by getting out of bounds, rather than trying to lower his shoulder to fight for extra yards.