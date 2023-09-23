There was plenty to talk about during Michigan’s 31-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday. Here are some of the best social media reactions from the game.
Jim Harbaugh made his triumphant return to the sidelines today after serving his three-game suspension.
Jim Harbaugh is BACK pic.twitter.com/64hN5c7eYi— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 23, 2023
Despite an early 7-0 deficit, the Michigan offense fights back and rips down the field for a 94-yard touchdown drive, capped by a Blake Corum rushing touchdown.
Now that was a response. Strong 14-yard run by Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards took advantage of a breakdown and got big yards, and a reverse flea-flicker to Colston Loveland.— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) September 23, 2023
Michigan 7, Rutgers 7, 5:56 1Q.
Man on a mission! @blake_corum and @UMichFootball tie things up pic.twitter.com/RPTJyN4ctL— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
Freshman Semaj Morgan battles some contact and makes an impressive grab for his first career touchdown reception.
Semaj Morgan— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 23, 2023
First-career TD. And the best adjustment to a ball I feel like we've seen in a minute from a Michigan WR
First career tuddy alert! pic.twitter.com/xUUtOheO6R— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2023
With Rutgers driving in the second quarter, the defense not only makes the stop on fourth down, but Mike Sainristil makes an incredible play with a pick-six.
TO. THE. HOUSE. @UMichFootball capitalizes on the interception! pic.twitter.com/QrZulGc3sY— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
With the help of a big play from tight end Colston Loveland, Michigan running back Blake Corum found the end zone once again.
Great pass blocking by the tackles on a nice, leaping, 28-yard grab from Colston Loveland, though. Blake Corum TD makes it 31-7 Michigan. 12:38 remaining. #GoBlue— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) September 23, 2023
Another TD for @blake_corum and @UMichFootball 〽️ pic.twitter.com/7kltsUxQOm— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
Michigan gets the job done at home and is off to a 4-0 start after today’s victory.
Homecoming dub!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gkm7skbTJI— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2023
