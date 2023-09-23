 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best social media reactions from Michigan’s 31-7 win over Rutgers

A look at what was being said nationally about Michigan’s performance.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Rutgers at Michigan Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There was plenty to talk about during Michigan’s 31-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday. Here are some of the best social media reactions from the game.

Jim Harbaugh made his triumphant return to the sidelines today after serving his three-game suspension.

Despite an early 7-0 deficit, the Michigan offense fights back and rips down the field for a 94-yard touchdown drive, capped by a Blake Corum rushing touchdown.

Freshman Semaj Morgan battles some contact and makes an impressive grab for his first career touchdown reception.

With Rutgers driving in the second quarter, the defense not only makes the stop on fourth down, but Mike Sainristil makes an incredible play with a pick-six.

With the help of a big play from tight end Colston Loveland, Michigan running back Blake Corum found the end zone once again.

Michigan gets the job done at home and is off to a 4-0 start after today’s victory.

