Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 31-7 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Here are key takeaways from the game.

Jim Harbaugh’s back

After serving a three-game suspension, head coach Jim Harbaugh was back on the sidelines for the Wolverines, Blake Corum said Harbaugh fired the team up with his speech before the game. Corum noted Harbaugh brings the juice. While Michigan got off to a 3-0 start without Harbaugh, it’s clear the players missed his presence and things are more cohesive when he’s around. It’s back to business for Harbaugh and the Wolverines, and they’re on a mission.

J.J. McCarthy gets back on track

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw three interceptions last week and bounced back in solid fashion, going 15-of-21 for 214 yards with one passing touchdown and 51 yards rushing. McCarthy didn’t force the ball and throw it into harm's way and took what the defense gave him. Further, McCarthy’s rushing attempts kept moving the chains for the Wolverines offense and he was wise by running out of bounds and not taking big hits. McCarthy had the performance of a veteran and did what was asked of him within the confines of Michigan’s gameplan.

Corum remains consistent, Edwards doesn’t gain steam

Michigan’s rushing attack will continue to be a major component of their offense, but it hasn’t been exactly a 1A, 1B situation in terms of production from Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Corum rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while Edwards had just 13 yards on six carries. Heading into Saturday’s game, Edwards had 96 yards on 27 carries with no touchdowns. This is not the start to the season Edwards expected. In fact, Edwards said he’ll end up as one of the greatest running backs to ever play, up there with Walter Payton and Barry Sanders. Donovan Edwards has a whole career still in front of him, but there’s no doubt he’s not living up to the standard he sets for himself. With Edwards struggling a bit, it shows how important Blake Corum is to the Michigan team — he’s as important a piece as there is on the roster.

Mike Sainristil comes up huge

Cornerback Mike Sainristil disrupted Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt massively throughout the afternoon. Sainristil was sent on corner blitzes a handful of times and was credited with two QB hurries. The biggest play of the day for Sainristil came on a 4th & 2 chance for Rutgers. Sainristil diagnosed the screen pass, intercepted the ball, maintained his balance, weaved through traffic, and ran it all the way back for a 71-yard touchdown. This put Michigan up 24-7, and the Wolverines never looked back.

What’s ahead

After four home games to start the season, Michigan heads on the road to face Nebraska. Michigan has things to correct, but it’s better to do that while already being one of the best teams in the nation. Michigan’s defense has given up just 23 points through four games, they have a great running back in Blake Corum, arguably the best quarterback in the Big Ten in J.J. McCarthy, and a coach in Jim Harbaugh who’s hungry to win more than Big Ten Championships. It’s a good mix, a good recipe for sustained success. Of course, there’s improvements to be made across the board, and Michigan gets to implement those improvements while being the No. 2 team in the nation at 4-0.