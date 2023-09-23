We are a third of the way through the 2023 season and the Michigan Wolverines are a perfect 4-0. Jim Harbaugh returned to the sidelines and the maize and blue played arguably their best game of the season.

It was a classic Big Ten battle as both of the teams focused on running the football and playing strong defense. In games like this, Michigan usually takes care of business, doing just that in a 31-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

First Quarter

Rutgers has been great at getting off to fast starts this season, and the Scarlet Knights did just that, as Gavin Wimsatt hit Christian Dremel on third down. Mike Sainrisitil slipped and Rod Moore missed a tackle as Dremel took it 69 yards to the house.

Gavin Wimsatt ➡️ Christian Dremel



Rutgers takes the early 7-0 lead vs. Michigan

Michigan responded later in the half and got J.J. McCarthy going with a 33-yard pass to Donovan Edwards. The next play, Sherrone Moore cooked up a doube-reverse flea-flicker that was a thing of beauty:

A BIG flea flicker play for Michigan sets them up for a touchdown.



7-7. Michigan tied with Rutgers.

Blake Corum ran in his seventh touchdown of the season and the 40th of his career to tie the game.

Second Quarter

Rutgers and Michigan both missed field goals on their opening possessions of the second period. Harbaugh didn’t go for it on fourth and two in plus territory, and then Michigan took a delay of game penalty that pushed a James Turner field goal attempt to 42 yards. It was Turner’s second miss this season.

But the Michigan defense flexed its muscles in the second quarter, allowing nine total yards. The offense helped out with two possessions that ate more than five minutes of game clock each. The second was an 11-play, 79-yard drive that ended in a beautiful back shoulder throw from McCarthy to true freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan:

Not a bad first career TD @UMichFootball's Semaj Morgan (@SemajM72) reels in the nice catch, despite the PI.



Not a bad first career TD @UMichFootball's Semaj Morgan reels in the nice catch, despite the PI.

Michigan led 14-7 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Draining time off the clock remained the strategy for the Michigan offense. The Wolverines ran the ball eight straight times on the opening possession of the second half, but the drive stalled after McCarthy was sacked just outside the red zone. The Wolverines elected to take a two-possession advantage as Turner crushed a 46-yarder through the uprights to take a 17-7 lead.

Rutgers took over and knew it needed to throw the football to get back into this game. Wimsatt started hot tossing some beautiful throws moving the ball into Michigan territory. On fourth and two, Greg Schiano called a screen pass that was picked off by Sainristil for a touchdown:

Mike Sainristil to the house!



Mike Sainristil to the house!

Fourth Quarter

Michigan, with the ball again, was not ready to take the foot off the gas yet. McCarthy found Colston Loveland in the seam for a 28-yard gain. A few plays later, Corum reached into the end zone for his second of the game and the Wolverines took a commanding 31-7 advantage.

.@blake_corum makes his return trip to the end zone! pic.twitter.com/TXIBk8nZ1C — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2023

The Wolverines possessed the ball for more than 30 minutes of game time. Rutgers had just 10 first downs in the game and was held to 257 yards, 69 of that came on the touchdown pass.

With more than 400 yards of total offense, Michigan cruised to a 31-7 win to open Big Ten play in its final home game of September. The Wolverines are on the road for the next two weeks, and it all starts next Saturday as they face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.