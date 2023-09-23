Michigan players discuss Jim Harbaugh’s impact in return from suspension

Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after defeating Rutgers by a final score of 31-7 on Saturday. The game was not only important since it marks the first conference win on the schedule for Michigan in 2023, but it was also the first game that Jim Harbaugh was back at the helm for the Wolverines.

In previous weeks, we had heard Michigan’s players mention that things didn’t feel right without Harbaugh and that they would be eager to get their head coach back on the sidelines. After an uninspiring win over Bowling Green last week, it seemed like Harbaugh couldn’t come back soon enough. On Saturday, many of the worries were put to rest as the players seemed to be comforted by their coach’s presence and they once again found their edge.

“I think the reason that today we feel how we feel is simply coach Harbaugh is back,” said senior defensive back Mike Sainristil when asked about the mood change between last week and this week. “Coach calls us difference makers, I feel like he’s a difference maker. His presence means a lot to us.”

Sainristil was one of the difference makers in the game and brought some much needed energy after last week’s lackluster performance. He consistently put pressure on Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in order to force errant throws. He even made the play of the game in the form of a 71-yard pick-six in the third quarter, which effectively put the game out of reach.

Senior running back Blake Corum also seemed to find another gear in today’s game, as he would turn in a solid performance against a tough defensive front. He finished the day with 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Him continuing to get better each week is a good sign that he could soon get back to his pre-injury form and once again be the centerpiece of the offense. He also commented on what having his coach back meant to him and the team.

“He just brings the juice. Just hearing his speech before we hit the field - it was great,” said Corum. “We love coach Harbaugh and it was great just having him back on the sidelines with us.”

Many seemed down on Michigan after last week’s game. It seemed like today’s game would go poorly too after Rutgers scored in just three plays on its opening drive and was able to keep it close in the first half. However, the team was able to respond and pull away from a respectable opponent for a 24-point victory, perhaps a sign that the calming presence of its leader was all the team needed.