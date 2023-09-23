Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win vs. Rutgers

This podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

Michigan beat Rutgers 31-7 and there were positives to take away from the game and a few things the team admits they can improve upon as they aspire to win championships.

J.J. McCarthy got back on track, Blake Corum was as steady as ever, the defense came up huge as the game wore on, and Donovan Edwards had a less than desirable day. In this postgame podcast we discuss these topics, Jim Harbaugh’s return to the sideline and more.

Listen to the podcast below.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF