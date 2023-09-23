Jim Harbaugh inspired by Marv Levy in return to sideline

Jim Harbaugh was suspended for Michigan’s first three games of the season. While Harbaugh was allowed to coach the team at practice leading up to gameday, he was absent the first three Saturdays of the season.

That’s now in the rear-view mirror for Harbaugh and the Michigan team. Harbaugh returned to the sideline during Michigan’s 31-7 win over Rutgers. A victory in which Blake Corum said Harbaugh had an energetic pregame speech that brought the juice.

At Harbaugh’s post-game presser, he reflected on what the day was like for him. While it was business as usual for Harbaugh, he was introspective as well.

“Everyone kept saying welcome back. I never really left, but I wasn’t where I was supposed to be,” Harbaugh said. “It was great to be back in there in the action, where the competition is. That’s always been the best part. For me, playing football and second best is being able to coach it.”

With the competitive spirit flowing through Harbaugh’s veins, he thought of a legendary NFL coach he once competed against during his playing days, the great Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy.

“There’s nowhere I’d rather be than on the sideline coaching our team,” Harbaugh said. “Marv Levy used to say that all the time. It still resonates.”

Levy, who’s now 98 years old, led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances between 1990 and 1993. Levy was known for always saying “Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?”

“I felt Marv Levy today,” Harbaugh said. “That was big and I was happy. I really wanted that win. Coach was happy, but our players, they wanted it more. You could tell by the way they were playing and how happy they were. Coach wanted it, but players wanted it even more. It was great.”

Harbaugh and Michigan will look to keep those happy feelings going as they embrace competition on the road next week when they play Nebraska.