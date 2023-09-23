Jim Harbaugh calls J.J. McCarthy’s performance vs. Rutgers ‘one of his best’

Michigan has a quarterback that can hurt teams with his arm, but he’s every bit as lethal when he decides to take off and run.

J.J. McCarthy’s day against Rutgers showcased his dual-threat capabilities, going 15-of-21 for 214 yards with one passing touchdown along with 51 rushing yards in Michigan’s 31-7 win.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh classified McCarthy’s stat line as “a lot of production from the quarterback position” when the team really needed it.

Not only did McCarthy pick up yards on the ground, but he often did also so in crucial situations. including a nine-yard gain on a 4th & 1 QB keeper.

“He saved our team many times today,” Harbaugh said on Inside the Trenches after the game.

Harbaugh told the media he wouldn’t doubt if McCarthy could run a 4.4 40-yard dash because “he’s just that good and fast”.

As good as McCarthy was a runner on Saturday afternoon, Harbaugh was sure to point out how he excelled passing.

“He was really on target. Had a heck of a game. One of his best.”

Having a heck of a game is commonplace for McCarthy — the junior QB has a 16-1 record as a starter and now is tied with Tom Brady at No. 10 in program history with 35 passing touchdowns. McCarthy is moving up the record books and his play, albeit always good, is ascending, too.

“He’s tough to defend. He can throw the ball from the pocket, he can throw the ball out of the pocket,” Harbaugh explained. “Really accurate thrower. Can get the ball to any part of the field and he’s super athletic.”

McCarthy’s showing represented an excellent rebound after throwing three interceptions the following week. Now that’s a distant memory and McCarthy’s back on track heading into a road showdown against Nebraska next Saturday.