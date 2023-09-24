Opening betting odds revealed for Michigan at Nebraska

After a great performance on Saturday in which the Michigan Wolverines improved to 4-0 and took down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 31-7, they now head on the road for the first time this year when they do battle with Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3:30 p.m. on FOX).

Nebraska has been an intriguing team so far in 2023 — the Cornhuskers fought tooth and nail with Minnesota in their opening game of the year, but ultimately dropped that one by a field goal. They then got clobbered in Boulder by Coach Prime and Colorado, and then went back home to the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium and easily defeated Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech.

Better days are ahead for Nebraska, but those days may not be next weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook just released the opening odds for the game, and Michigan is a heavy 19.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is on a two-game winning streak with sophomore Heinrich Haarberg at quarterback. The usual starter, Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, has been out the last couple weeks with an ankle injury. Since taking over, Haarberg has put up mediocre numbers, throwing for 265 yards on 22-of-41 passing (53.6 percent) with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. It could be a very good day for Michigan’s defense.

What do you think will happen next Saturday? Will Michigan cover the spread? Are you willing to place any bets on the game? Let us know down in the comments.

