Michigan football redshirt tracker: Rutgers

After an ugly end to the non-conference schedule, the Michigan Wolverines cleaned things up in their 31-7 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. There was some angst heading into this one after Michigan’s four turnover performance last week.

The team looked more disciplined and focused with head coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline. J.J. McCarthy protected the ball and efficiently moved the offense down the field. After getting punched in the mouth early, the Wolverines clamped down defensively and gradually pulled away. This provided the opportunity for a few true freshmen to appear in a game against stiffer competition.

The following freshman have seen the field so far this season. An asterisk (*) indicates if they appeared against Rutgers.

WR Fredrick Moore (4 Games)*

WR Semaj Morgan (4 Games)*

DB DJ Waller Jr. (4 Games)*

WR Karmello English (3 Games)

DB Brandyn Hillman (3 Games)

DB Jyaire Hill (3 Games)

DB Cameron Calhoun (3 Games)

Edge Enow Etta (3 Games)

DL Cameron Brandt (3 Games)*

Trey Pierece (3 Games)

RB Benjamin Hall (1 Game)

RB Cole Cabana (1 Game)

Edge Aymeric Koumba (1 Game)

Have yourself a day, Semaj Morgan! The wide receiver has flashed big play ability throughout the non-conference schedule, but finally recorded his first touchdown against Rutgers. A perfectly placed ball, along with great hands by the freshman, resulted in an 18-yard score in the second quarter. Morgan also caught a screen pass for eight yards in the first half. The young wideout will likely see the field frequently this season.

Not a bad first career TD @UMichFootball's Semaj Morgan (@SemajM72) reels in the nice catch, despite the PI.



: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/GQodyDbQVP — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 23, 2023

With the schedule gradually getting tougher, there will be less opportunities for freshmen to get quality playing time. Freshmen who see the field moving forward will indicate which position groups the coaching staff is looking to build depth and experience at. The uptick in competition is beneficial for these young guys looking to develop their skills. As they say, iron sharpens iron.

The Wolverines now turn their attention to Nebraska for their first road test of the season. The Huskers have struggled so far against good competition. This should provide an opportunity for more young players to get valuable experience.