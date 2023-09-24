For arguably the fourth time this season, Michigan Wolverines did not quite execute as expected but still came away with a solid win on the scoreboard. The numbers do not tell the whole story, however, as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights scored early and kept it close for much of the first half.

This is nothing new for Michigan-Rutgers contests as of late, and while the home team was always going to come out ahead, it did not make the experience at the time any less frustrating. That is why Semaj Morgan’s touchdown late in the first half felt like such as key moment in Saturday’s 31-7 win.

The play: Let it rip

While it was better than last week, J.J. McCarthy still had a few questionable throws against the Scarlet Knights and looked out of rhythm a couple too many times. It is still too early to sound the alarms, though, and his touchdown pass to Morgan is a reminder as to why he deserves some slack:

McCarthy throws an absolute laser here, a perfect spiral that only Morgan is going to catch. Despite being interfered with, the freshman brought in his first touchdown and gave Michigan its first lead of the game, making it a 14-7 advantage going into halftime. A field goal to end the drive would have been better than nothing, but putting up seven felt big momentum-wise.

The impact: Better late than never

Given that the Wolverines were down going into halftime last year, it felt important for them to take the lead prior to the break, even if the balance was not really in doubt. For games where a team is favored significantly — which has, and will, be the case for Michigan many times this season — it really is important to jump out ahead and squash any hope of an upset.

It has been a struggle putting Rutgers away in the past, and that has often been because of the team’s stubborn conservative play calling. The drive before this turning point ended in a missed field goal after a run on second-and-9 and a pass short of the sticks on third down. The next time around, Michigan decided to open it up and was promptly rewarded.

Though the game was not exactly over at 14-7, the Wolverines were feeling a ton better heading into the second half knowing they were receiving the kickoff with a chance to go up multiple possessions. Mike Sainristil’s pick six was the true dagger, but there is no question the tone of the third quarter was significantly impacted by the score before halftime.

The bigger picture: Aerial ability

I like this play for a couple reasons in terms of what it says about this team. One is not just looking to keep the chains moving on third-and-7, but giving McCarthy the ability to go for the end zone. The star quarterback delivered, throwing a beautiful ball and reminding everyone that this team does in fact have the weapons to win through the air, which is a requirement for a squad with championship aspirations.

The other is, of course, the highlight for the three-star freshman, getting his first career score on an impressive catch at a meaningful time. Everyone knows that McCarthy can go to Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson, or Colston Loveland in big moments, but the young receiver was just as reliable on this catch. Morgan, Fredrick Moore, and sophomore Tyler Morris will get plenty of chances to impress as the passing game continues to take a bigger role this season.