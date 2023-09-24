AP Poll: Ohio State rises after walk-off win at Notre Dame, Michigan sticks at #2

After a 31-7 victory over Rutgers, the Michigan Wolverines stayed at No. 2 in the latest AP Poll. However, there was major movement elsewhere in the rankings.

Ohio State went into South Bend and left with a nail-biting 17-14 win over Notre Dame, scoring a touchdown with one second left on the clock. After poor showings over Indiana and Youngstown State to start the season, the Buckeyes slipped down a few spots, but are now on their way back up. After their walk-off win, they are now up to No. 4 in the AP Poll, while the Irish fell two spots to No. 11.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State moved up one spot to No. 6 after shutting out Cade McNamara and the Iowa Hawkeyes, who dropped from the rankings after the loss at Beaver Stadium.

Heading into Week 5, the only ranked Big Ten teams are reside in the East Division: Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Here is the fully updated AP Poll:

Georgia (55 first place votes) Michigan (1) Texas (2) Ohio State (1) Florida State (3) Penn State Washington (1) USC Oregon Utah Notre Dame Alabama LSU Oklahoma North Carolina Washington State Duke Miami Oregon State Ole Miss Tennessee Florida Missouri Kansas Fresno State

Other teams that received votes include Kansas State, Kentucky, Colorado, Louisville, UCLA, Maryland, TCU, Tulane, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Air Force, Clemson and Texas A&M.