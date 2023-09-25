PFF snap counts, grades from Michigan’s Week 4 win over Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines kicked off their Big Ten season in a big way on Saturday by taking down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 31-7. Things got off to a somewhat rocky start in Jim Harbaugh’s first game back from suspension, but a Semaj Morgan touchdown catch before halftime would swing the momentum en route to a 24-point victory for the Wolverines.

The latest snap counts are in from Pro Football Focus, and there’s plenty to dissect. Let’s dive right in!

Offense

Zak Zinter — 62 / 67.3

Trevor Keegan – 62 / 59.9

Drake Nugent – 62 / 66.0

JJ McCarthy — 62 / 75.8

Karsen Barnhart – 61 / 68.8

AJ Barner – 51 / 72.7

Cornelius Johnson — 46 / 49.6

Roman Wilson – 45 / 78.6

Colston Loveland – 40 / 68.5

Blake Corum — 35 / 74.1

Myles Hinton – 32 / 61.7

LaDarius Henderson – 30 / 65.1

Donovan Edwards – 23 / 63.7

Max Bredeson – 20 / 72.3

Tyler Morris – 18 / 53.8

Fredrick Moore – 9 / 57.3

Kalel Mullings – 7 / 75.0

Matthew Hibner – 4 / 54.8

Semaj Morgan – 3 / 85.6

Darrius Clemons – 3 / 60.0

Peyton O’Leary – 3 / 59.7

Trente Jones – 2 / 57.7

Marlin Klein – 1 / 60.0

Andrew Gentry — 1 / 60.0

Initial Reaction: We saw the offensive rotation get a little tighter this week, as the number of Wolverines receiving snaps went from 33 in Week 3 to 24 in Week 4.

LaDarius Henderson was once again a big part of this week’s game plan, splitting reps at left tackle with Karsen Barnhart. Myles Hinton may have seen a lion’s share of the snaps through the first few weeks at right tackle, but with Henderson proving himself more than capable during another week of game action, it will be interesting to see what approach Sherrone Moore and company take moving forward.

Surprises: Interestingly enough, AJ Barner continues to be one of the most utilized Wolverines on offense. The transfer from Indiana has accounted for more snaps than Colston Loveland in each of Michigan’s first four games, with the aggregate holding Barner’s prowess for run blocking in much higher regard than Loveland in each of those first four outings.

Defense

Will Johnson – 43 / 63.1

Josh Wallace – 42 / 48.4

Junior Colson – 41 / 62.4

Makari Paige — 39 / 45.1

Mike Sainristil — 37 / 90.8

Michael Barrett – 33 / 76.5

Jaylen Harrell – 31 / 74.5

Kenneth Grant – 30 / 53.5

Kris Jenkins – 29 / 80.3

Braiden McGregor — 26 / 76.0

Quinten Johnson – 25 / 75.7

Rod Moore – 24 / 58.6

Derrick Moore – 20 / 80.0

Rayshaun Benny – 20 / 65.0

Ernest Hausmann – 18 / 70.5

Josaiah Stewart – 16 / 74.8

Cam Goode – 16 / 68.5

Keshaun Harris – 9 / 56.0

DJ Waller Jr. – 3 / 62.7

Initial Reaction: Seeing Will Johnson’s name at the top of this list is a breath of fresh air. He missed Week’s 1, 3 and 4 due to injury, and only accounted for eight snaps against UNLV in Week 2. The Wolverines wasted no time getting Johnson back involved. In coverage, he was targeted twice and allowed only one reception for nine yards.

Surprises: Not necessarily a surprise, but Keon Sabb, who paced all defenders in snaps through the first three weeks of the season was noticeably missing from the lineup this week after being listed as questionable in the pregame injury report. With Rod Moore and Will Johnson making their triumphant returns, it’s likely the coaching staff kept him out for some well-deserved rest, but I wouldn’t be shocked if we’re still seeing a healthy dose of guys like Sabb and Quinten Johnson well into the regular season whenever possible, considering the group’s stellar play through the first three games.