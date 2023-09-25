Michigan moving up in ESPN FPI after defeating Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines opened up Big Ten play with a convincing 31-7 win over Rutgers. There were some tense times early, but the Wolverine defense stiffened up and they cruised to the victory.

The fourth straight win finally helped the Wolverines climb up the ESPN FPI. The Wolverines came into Week 4 at No. 14 in the rankings, but moved up two spot to No. 12, just behind a Notre Dame team that lost to Ohio State on Saturday.

The computers confine to love the Buckeyes, as the win kept them in the top spot and 2.7 points ahead of Oklahoma which comes in at No. 2. Alabama, despite having a loss, is No.3. Texas, which beat Alabama, is back at No. 6, behind Penn State and Georgia.

Pac-12 foes Oregon, USC and Washington all sit in the top-10 at seven, eight and nine, respectively. Florida State, coming off an overtime win over Clemson, rounded out the top-10.

The Wolverines were actually tied with Ole Miss, which lost to Alabama on Saturday, and were just 0.1 points above LSU.

Michigan hasn’t been the flashiest team on the season, but is still undefeated and continue to get no love form the computers. It most likely won't change anytime soon as the Wolverines will be huge favorites the next few weeks and probably won’t get a lot of credit for getting wins.

The computers may not love the Wolverines, but if they can keep winning, they will once again be right where they want to be at the end of the season. Next up is their first road game of the season against Nebraska.