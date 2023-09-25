Game time, TV network announced for Michigan’s road trip next week to Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines travel to Nebraska this weekend for their first road game of the 2023 season, but they’ll go right back on the road the following week to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The football program announced on Monday morning that the Wolverines and Gophers will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on NBC. This will be Michigan’s second game under the lights this year, as it also played Bowling Green in the primetime slot in Week 3.

Game Time Announcement



We have a night kickoff in Minnesota on October 7.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/etAXatRyjQ — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 25, 2023

The Wolverines have not played Minnesota since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Led by now Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton, Michigan went into Minnesota and won, 49-24, thanks to five rushing touchdowns — two by Hassan Haskins, and one each by Milton, Zach Charbonnet and Chris Evans.

Through four games, Michigan has the No. 3 total defense in college football, helping it climb to the top spot in ESPN’s SP+. The Wolverines remain ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll. Meanwhile, Minnesota is now 2-2 after dropping a tough one at Northwestern, a game in which the Wildcats scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually won on a game-winning touchdown after Minnesota kicked a field goal.