Kalel Mullings started out as a linebacker at Michigan but started to receive snaps at running back last season and rushed for 31 yards with three touchdowns.

This season Mullings is locked in as RB No. 3 on Michigan’s depth chart behind Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

Mullings received action this past Saturday in Michigan’s 31-6 win over Rutgers, rushing for 40 yards on six carries. Head coach Jim Harbaugh told the media on Monday that Mullings, who’s 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds, fits his idea of what a “big back” in the Wolverines offense is. Not only that, seeing Mullings run on Saturday made Harbaugh think of a Heisman candidate running back he coached at Stanford.

“He was really going,” Harbaugh said. “‘I was reminded of Toby Gerhart watching Kalel on those carries and I hope that continues.”

Gerhart, who was 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds during his Stanford playing days, finished second in 2009 Heisman voting behind Alabama’s Mark Ingram II after rushing for 1,871 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns. Gerhart’s currently a College Football Hall of Fame nominee. If Mullings can even become remotely like Gerhart, it’ll mean Michigan has a reliable short yardage back that can bring thunder.

Last month Mullings spoke about what he brings to the table as a running back. He noted that he wants to bring “that hammer down from the running back position”.

“I’m the biggest guy in the room, so I’m going to bring that power,” Mullings said. “That’s my goal for myself. To add something that they don’t have as much just to help out the team and help out the room.”

Blake Corum can do it all, Donovan Edwards has proven to be a reliable back and great pass-catcher, and now there’s Mullings who could be yet another valuable piece to the backfield. If Mullings continues to gain the trust of Harbaugh, he will likely receive an uptick in snaps and opportunities in days to come.