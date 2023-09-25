Key quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Nebraska press conference

Jim Harbaugh finally got his first win of the 2023 season on Saturday as Michigan defeated Rutgers, 31-7. After finally being back on the sidelines, Harbaugh was able to speak more concretely about his players and coaching staff as they head to Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday for their first road game of the season.

Here is what Harbaugh had to say at his weekly press conference:

Harbaugh first spoke about the challenges Nebraska will bring: “They’re good. They’re really good at playing multiple fronts, and multiple schemes. So going to be an important week of planning and preparation. And then we’ll go compete and try to execute to the best of our ability. It’s a great formula in the run, and being able to run the ball is a winning formula in football.”

Harbaugh spoke highly of cornerback Mike Sainristil and discussed the interception against Rutgers: “Mike, it was an incredible play. When I got to see it from the different angles, the way he kept his feet — first, the ball skills, which he has tremendous ball skills, athleticism, the balance. I mean, we do the slack block control drill. He’s really good at it. (Anyone else) would have been on the ground, but for him to stay up and then get into making the moves he did and then take it back to the crib. That was just a beautiful thing.”

Staying on the defensive secondary, Harbaugh also had a lot of praise for true freshman DJ Waller: “He’s been a freshman that has really been doing well. And you see tremendous upside, already been Freshman of the Game at least once, maybe twice. Length, physicality, speed, athleticism, all the good traits. And he likes football, too. So he’s getting coached really well, getting really great training from coach Clink. Long corners, athletic, length is really good for the position.”

Harbaugh was very pleased with the all-around effort on Saturday. He only spoke positively about the win: “Coming out of this game, to be able to win, to be pretty darn healthy, too. I mean, those are those are great things. And then for everybody to play well and execute, and then still have things to lean into to learn from. Whether it was the running game, the passing game, the quarterbacking was an AP high level.”

Harbaugh went further into his comments on J.J. McCarthy performing highly: “This was one of his best games. When I say AP quarterbacking, the shot play was being defended and he kicked it out in the flat and we got a nice gain to Donovan Edwards. There’s another really good play. It was similar to the ECU game, we’re running a flat corner combination and J.J. made that throw in there that was right on the money into a tight window. Quick hands on the indecision on an option and big gains, big third down conversions by running and throwing. He was just he was sharp. Just a really sharp game.”

Harbaugh on Sherrone Moore’s playcalling: “I thought it was one of Sherrone Moore’s best games. The planning, the play calling, the balance, the creativity, the timely calls, just everything. One of his very best, a real gem.”

Harbaugh on similarities between Drake Nugent and Olu Oluwatimi: “Olu (made it look easy). Drake Nugent came in with the same kind of mentality, and I can’t even compare. They’re that close to being the same. Drake is probably a little bit more athletic. They’re both good. They get it done in slightly different ways, but they both play at a really, really high level, and smart. Olu was the smartest (player) you could have and so is Drake, so I’m sure it’s a lot harder than they’re making it look to come in as a transfer and play center. But the good ones, the great ones, that’s what they do. They make it look easy.”

Finally, Harbaugh spoke for a while on Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. While the media believes Edwards is struggling, Harbaugh says it’s the way he plays the running backs. He reaffirmed his faith in both Corum and Edwards many times: “We play multiple backs. Statistics really don’t mean anything to us. When it comes to all the players, it’s what’s good for them individually and what’s good for the team. I see it from the individual and the big picture with the team, but each individual guy I treat like I’m their dad, their agent. I want what’s best for their career. So in the running back position, I just don’t believe in a guy carrying the ball 30 times a game. They may not have some of the stats that some of the other backs have.”

Harbaugh added on about the lifespan of a running back: “The lifespan of a back, their career is eight, nine, 10 years total, including college. So while they’re not getting paid, I don’t like to take the tread off the tire. There are going to be games where one back may be featured more than another. That’s that’s kind of how it’s been here. I mean, if you look at last year, look at the year before that, you’re all eight years that we’ve been here, so we’ll probably have this conversation again.”

Overall, Harbaugh was very happy with Michigan’s performance against Rutgers, and now, the Wolverines will need to have an equally solid performance on the road for the first time this year in Lincoln.