Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his return to the sidelines for his team’s 31-7 win over Rutgers this past weekend. He joined Jon Jansen on the latest installment of “Inside Michigan Football” to talk about what he saw during the game. He also provided a small preview of what so look for as the Wolverines take on Nebraska on Saturday.

Harbaugh had plenty of good things to say about his team after the win over Rutgers. After finally getting a chance to look at the film, he said, “I couldn’t find one guy that had a bad game on either side of the ball.” He also mentioned he was actually more pleased with the performance after watching the film, saying, “It was one of those rare times where it was better than I thought.”

When asked about the performance of his defensive line, Harbaugh continued his praise of sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant: “KG is a starter, always in the rotation. I just thought (the Rutgers game) would be another chance for him to shine, and he did.”

Harbaugh also provided an update on some guys who should be returning from injuries in the near future. Defensive tackle Mason Graham missed the Rutgers game, however Harbaugh said, “We’ll hopefully get Mason back in a week or two.” Additionally, he mentioned defensive back Amorion Walker is, “Starting to look really good in practice.” He also pointed out that wide receiver Darrius Clemons could make an impact soon, saying, “Now that he’s healthy, I think you’re gonna see good things from him.”

Harbaugh was impressed with quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s performance. When asked about bouncing back from a rough outing against Bowling Green, Harbaugh said, “He really shook that off — like water off a duck’s back,” and that he, “Played one of his best games.”

When asked about Nebraska and what he expects to see in the game, Harbaugh shouted out their defensive front as something that could complicate the game plan. “Nebraska presents a lot of issues with the variation that they have in their front … You gotta make sure you’re sound in your scheme.”

Another challenge the Cornhuskers could present comes from quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, as he is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. Harbaugh mentioned his team needs to be ready for a tricky offensive attack from Nebraska, saying, “Whether it’s the two-way option or the triple option, having your keys having your eyes right.” Additionally, he said it’ll be important to, “Swarm to the ball.”