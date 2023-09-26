Week 4 was a huge weekend in college football with several top-25 matchups and intriguing games. Here’s a look at how each of Michigan’s 2023 opponents fared, and who’s on deck for each team.

East Carolina (1-3): 44-0 win over Gardner-Webb

The Pirates collected their first win of the season with a dominant win over Gardner-Webb. The East Carolina defense was the story here, as the Pirates forced five turnovers and held Gardner-Webb to just 107 total yards.

Next week: at Rice (2-2)

UNLV (3-1): 45-28 win over UTEP

The Rebels are off to a nice 3-1 start to the year with their latest victory over UTEP. UNLV’s freshman running back Jai’Den Thomas had himself a day, as he recorded 100 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries.

Next week: vs. Hawaii (2-3)

Bowling Green (1-3): 38-7 loss to Ohio

Ohio dominated this one from start to finish as the early-season struggles continue for Bowling Green. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke turned in a solid performance, completing 14 of 16 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Next week: at Georgia Tech (2-2)

Nebraska (2-2): 28-14 win over Louisiana Tech

Heinrich Haarberg got another start at quarterback for Nebraska and didn’t disappoint with his opportunity. He didn’t do much through the air, but ran for 157 yards on 19 carries. Running back Anthony Grant also pitched in with 135 rushing yards of his own and Nebraska was able to pull away for the victory.

Next week: vs. Michigan (4-0)

Minnesota (2-2): 37-34 (OT) loss to Northwestern

Minnesota was upset on the road in an overtime loss to Northwestern. The Golden Gophers led this one 31-10 after third quarter, but Northwestern stormed back to tie it late. Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant led the way with 396 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Next week: vs. Louisiana (3-1)

Indiana (2-2): 29-27 (OT) win over Akron

Indiana narrowly escaped this one, as it took overtime to get by Akron. The Hoosiers were able to get the victory despite being out-gained by nearly 200 total yards. Indiana’s Tayven Jackson really struggled in this one, completing just 11 of 26 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Next week: at Maryland (4-0)

Michigan State (2-2)/Maryland (4-0): Maryland wins 31-9

Maryland’s nice start to the season continues, while things seem to be going downhill for Michigan State. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa helped lead the way for his team, as he finished with 223 passing yards and three touchdowns. Michigan State, however, couldn’t get out of its own way, turning the ball over five times in the game.

Next week: Michigan State at Iowa (3-1); Maryland vs. Indiana (2-2)

Purdue (1-3): 38-17 loss to Wisconsin

The tough sledding continues for Purdue, as the Boilermakers were defeated by Wisconsin at home on Friday night; they trailed 21-3 at the half and weren’t able to mount any sort of comeback. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen had a nice performance, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Next week: vs. Illinois (2-2)

Penn State (4-0): 31-0 win over Iowa

The Nittany Lions put together an impressive performance, putting up 31 points against a stout Iowa defense. Quarterback Drew Allar threw four touchdown passes to go along with 166 passing yards. The Penn State defense was the story though, as it forced four Iowa turnovers and held the Hawkeyes to 76 total yards in the game.

Next week: at Northwestern (2-2)

Ohio State (4-0): 17-14 win over Notre Dame

This one was a defensive battle in the beginning, as Ohio State led this one 3-0 at the half. The teams went back and forth in the second half before Ohio State’s Chip Trayanum scored on a one-yard rush as time expired to win the game for the Buckeyes. An impressive road win should help aid Ohio State’s playoff case heading into a bye week.

Next week: Bye