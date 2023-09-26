Recruiting Roundup: Michigan impresses highly-touted LB on visit last weekend

Heading into the season, Michigan head coach Harbaugh acknowledged the team was working towards a more balanced attack. So far in 2023, they have been successful in doing so.

The run-heavy offense historically at Michigan brought questions as to how it would impact Michigan’s ability to recruit top wideout targets. At the end of the day, the best wide receivers are going to go where they will get their fair share of touches. With the coaches making the pass game more of a priority in Ann Arbor, a top 2025 target has taken notice.

Four-star WR impressed by Michigan

If you want the best opportunity to land a high-end recruit, it is important to prioritize them from the start. That is what Ron Bellamy did with 2025 four-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor.

Bellamy reached out to Taylor at the beginning of August, as soon as coaches were permitted to contact junior recruits. Taylor, who hails from Geneva, Illinois, is a top-100 recruit in his class who has taken two visits to Ann Arbor this year, with the most recent being the BBQ at the Big House. Now, he’s looking at a return visit.

“Michigan has been a top team on my list,” Taylor told On3’s EJ Holland ($). “I talk to coach (Ron) Bellamy a lot. I’m looking to get back there this season. The program is great. They are a great team.”

With a larger emphasis on the passing game, recruits like Taylor are paying close attention to how Michigan utilizes the wide receivers.

“I like the way they are using the wide receivers and the quarterback,” Taylor said. “I’ve seen what they have been doing with the offense this year, and I like it.”

Taylor already has ties to the program in J.J. McCarthy and Tyler Morris. Both having previously played for Midwest Boom, the 7v7 Chicago-based club Taylor currently participates in. These connections could go a long way in his recruitment.

Other schools like Georgia, Alabama, USC and more are actively pursuing Taylor as well.

2025 four-star California LB visits for homecoming

Michigan’s linebacker corps has been impressive so far this year. Junior Colson, Mike Barrett and Ernest Hausmann have accounted for a combined 53 total tackles through four games and continue to wreck havoc. Weston Port, a 2025 four-star linebacker, got to witness the Wolverines in action on Saturday at the Big House on an unofficial visit.

“Game day is just different,” Port told Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider ($). “The environment, talking to the other recruits, seeing the coaches and players during the walkthroughs that morning and then the atmosphere of the game is exactly what I hoped it would be. Spending time with CP (Christ Partridge) and the rest of the staff was important, too.”

Partridge is an excellent recruiter, talent evaluator and developer. Port has a great relationship with Partridge and recognizes what Michigan has to offer.

“(The coach or player I connected with the most was) CP for sure,” Port said. “Getting to dive in more with him was really good for me. We talked X’s and O’s quite a bit. He’s my kind of coach. He spent a lot of time with me and let me ask a bunch of questions. We’ve been texting a lot, but in person again was important. They run a high level pro style defense. It would be fun to work with him and learn the game better. They want a certain type of guy and I feel like I could potentially fit what they’re hoping for. (They see as) most likely as an inside backer. I’ve switched to that this season so I’m comfortable. Honestly, I feel like I can play wherever the coaches see a good use of my ability.”

Port acknowledged Michigan is one of his top choices and wants to visit Ann Arbor again this season. If Michigan’s No. 3 ranked defense can continue to impress, the Wolverines will get a lot of looks by top defensive prospects across the country.

Michigan makes top lists for two elite 2025 recruits

Some of the best 2025 recruits are beginning to put out their tops lists, and Michigan is making the cut. Lamont Rogers, a borderline five-star offensive tackle from Texas, included the Wolverines in his top 12.

Blessed and Highly Favored ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9mZnm6jUly — Lamont Rogers (@TheLamontRogers) September 24, 2023

Rogers is 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, and has been a force for Horn High School in Mesquite. He also plays basketball, flashing his movement and flexibility that is desirable for a team that likes to run the ball.

Nae’shaun Montgomery, a top-100 player in the 2025 cycle, also recently included Michigan in his top 10.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Nae’shaun Montgomery is down to Schools!



The 6’3 175 WR from West Palm Beach, FL is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 10 WR)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/NSlkLt2AZh pic.twitter.com/fpT2qH7VIu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 24, 2023

The West Palm Beach, Florida native impressed at the UA Next Future 50 camp, showing off his speed and athleticism. He has taken a couple visits to Miami this year, so the Hurricanes very well could be among the favorites for him early on.