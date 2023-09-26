Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Big Ten play started strong for the Michigan Wolverines, as they crushed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a 31-7 win in Ann Arbor. They’ve dealt with some injuries as they move to 4-0 on the season and a No. 1 S&P+ ranking

Because of that, some other guys have been able to step in and play large roles. Quite a few of them looking starting-caliber, or maybe even a star in the making.

Which of the following guys has impressed you the most: Keon Sabb, Quentin Johnson, Kenneth Grant, Semaj Morgan or Josh Wallace?

Michigan has maintained at the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll despite some huge wins across the country. Florida State just beat Clemson on the road and defeated LSU earlier in the season. Ohio State and Texas have also earned some marquee wins in the early season.

If you couldn’t pick the Wolverines, which team would you call No. 1?

The Wolverines head on the road this week for the first time in the 2023 season. They’ll face a Nebraska Cornhuskers team trying to build confidence under first-year head coach Matt Rhule. So far this season, Michigan is 0-3-1 against the spread, they typically has not performed well in its first road conference game.

Right now, the Wolverines are favored by 18 points on Saturday. Will this finally be the week that Jim Harbaugh and company cover the spread?

Drop your answers in the comments and be sure to voted in this week’s survey!