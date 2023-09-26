Actor and comedian Vince Vaughn was ESPN College Gameday’s guest picker on Saturday afternoon.

On stage with the College Gameday crew in South Bend, Indiana before the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game, Vaughn, wearing a ND jacket, had great things to say about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the trajectory of the program.

“Jimmy Hars is the best in the business,” Vaughn said about Harbaugh.

Vince Vaughn called Jim Harbaugh the best in the business and Michigan will be in the National Championship conversation. pic.twitter.com/h9Lul5YEeM — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) September 26, 2023

Vaughn predicted Michigan would “roll in a big, big way” against then 3-0 Rutgers. Michigan went on to beat Rutgers handily, 31-6.

“He’s back,” Vaughn said about Harbaugh’s three-game suspension ending. “The boys are gonna be excited.”

Michigan’s currently 4-0 and the No. 2 team in the nation. Vaughn believes Michigan will be in the thick of things the entire season.

“I think Harbaugh is gonna be in the conversation for the national championship with Michigan this year,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn’s prediction is far from a stretch and can become a reality if Michigan continues to play up to the standard they have for two-plus seasons.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan currently has the second-best national championship odds at +500. Georgia is No. 1 (+220), with Ohio State, Texas, and Florida State all tied for third-best (+800).

Vaughn and Harbaugh have crossed paths before. Vaughn and his co-star in Wedding Crashers, Owen Wilson, crashed the 49ers' locker room once when Harbaugh was head coach.

Then 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh with Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson pic.twitter.com/FW28yhZhAJ — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) September 26, 2023

As long as the Wolverines keep grinding out wins, Vaughn’s comments about Harbaugh and Michigan will age quite well.

Michigan goes on the road for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon, facing the 2-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers. Michigan’s currently an 18-point favorite. The last time Michigan played in Lincoln it was a close game in 2021 with Michigan prevailing 32-29.

