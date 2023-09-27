Three past and present MSU commits Michigan should go after in the wake of Mel Tucker’s firing

In what has been a longtime coming, the Michigan State Spartans officially fired head coach Mel Tucker on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing Brenda Tracy, who has done advocacy work with various college football programs around the country, including in Ann Arbor with Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

The repercussions of Tuck’s actions will be felt at MSU for a long time, making a difficult situation even more challenging for whoever takes over. It also makes the decisions of committed recruits harder as well — they don’t know who their head coach would be, and it’s unclear if they will have a firm answer before the early signing period in December. Odds are they will, but that isn’t a guarantee just yet.

Now that Tuck came and went, here are a few recruits previously or currently committed to MSU’s 2024 class Michigan should connect with.

Nick Marsh

The in-state product from River Rouge is the highest ranked MSU commit, coming in at No. 127 overall, No. 3 in the state of Michigan and No. 20 at wide receiver, according to 247Sports’ composite. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Marsh is exactly the type of receiver the Wolverines should be looking for to join three-star Channing Goodwin (6-foot-1, 180) and I’Marion Stewart (6-foot-1, 180) in their class.

U-M is still technically in it for five-star Ryan Wingo, but I would start investing more resources in Marsh. He’s a highly rated in-state prospect who is a multi-sport athlete — something Harbaugh covets in recruits — and can be a difference-maker with quarterback Jadyn Davis.

Other teams to potentially watch for are Penn State, Pitt and Kansas — all schools he took official visits to back in June. He also holds offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, UCLA, Tennessee and more, so we’ll see if any of those teams get involved as well.

Syair Torrence

Torrence has been committed to MSU since June, but the Wolverines offered him a scholarship anyways back on Aug. 1. He’s listed as a wide receiver on the recruiting services, but Michigan is recruiting him as a defensive back.

The Wolverines only have two cornerbacks committed in this class — three-stars Jo’Ziah Edmond and Jeremiah Lowe — so another player they are interested in at the position wouldn’t hurt at all.

At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Torrence is ranked No. 966 overall on 247Sports’ composite, along with the No. 7 player from New York and No. 124 wide receiver. He holds other offers from Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College, Pitt and more.

Reggie Powers

The Wolverines have yet to offer Powers (6-foot-1, 195 pounds), but they are looking for another safety in the class to pair with four-star Jacob Oden, so why not take a shot at another Ohio-based prospect?

Powers decommitted from MSU earlier this week, so his new recruitment is just beginning. Of course, Powers would not consider Michigan without an offer, so Clinkscale and company will have to do that first before anything else potentially happens. But Powers is a good prospect and should certainly be considered as the second safety in Michigan’s class.

Powers is a four-star and ranked No. 396 overall, No. 36 at the safety position and No. 16 from the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports’ composite. He holds other offers from Ohio State, Pitt, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Louisville and more.