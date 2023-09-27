A ‘second to none’ work ethic has helped Semaj Morgan find early success

Coming out of high school, Semaj Morgan was not viewed as a true WR1 by most talent evaluators. In fact, most saw the West Bloomfield native as a slot receiver, and strictly a slot receiver, at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds. He was a consensus three-star with very few offers, but Michigan was in on him very early and earned his commitment without ever a wavering eye.

On Saturday, he showed why Michigan wanted him, regardless of what the recruiting experts thought. He caught a beauty of a fade pass thrown by J.J. McCarthy in the second quarter against Rutgers to put the Wolverines up by seven points at halftime.

Michigan freshman WR Semaj Morgan made a TOUGH touchdown catch.



Video: @CFBONFOX



pic.twitter.com/Y3WjKkJ0bN — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 23, 2023

That touchdown — which was the first for Morgan in his college career — ended up being the game-winner. And if it’s any indication, it certainly won’t be his last time in the end zone.

“For sure,” Morgan told the media Tuesday night when asked if he’s expecting more performances like the one from Saturday. “I feel like when I first came here, it was moving kind of fast. But once I really sat down and took the time to do extra studying and work and walkthroughs, it came a little bit easier to me around the summertime. So I feel very comfortable in it right now, but there’s also some little details I can always clean up.”

Viewed as a hard-working player, Morgan has taken the extra steps necessary to be set up for success early in his college career. The grind began for him when he was with the team during bowl prep for the Fiesta Bowl in December. Since enrolling early, he’s gotten used to his new normal — being out of his parent’s house and living on his own, being ready for 6 a.m. workouts, and everything in between.

Morgan admitted it was an adjustment for him at first, but a big part of him acclimating to the college life, and then seeing early playing time, can be attributed to his work ethic, as well as his position coach and former high school head coach.

“My work ethic is second to none,” Morgan said. “I just feel like hard work — cream always gonna rise to the top. ... If I’m working hard, doing what I’m supposed to do, it’s all gonna play out.

“With coach (Ron) Bellamy, it’s like a dream, I’d say. Coach Bellamy, he knows me, he knows the type of player I am and the type of person I am. He knows how to push me, or let up a little bit. He knows exactly what to do to put me in the right position, so I just appreciate that.”

Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson have also helped Morgan in more ways than one, but mostly on, “The side of the mental things, like watching film or writing notes down, looking over the playbook and things like that.”

As a veteran player who used to play the same position as Morgan, senior cornerback Mike Sainristil described Morgan as a, “Gritty receiver.”

“(Morgan) uses his size, and him being a smaller guy, to his advantage,” Sainristil said. “And he definitely has the chip on his shoulder of, ‘Yeah, I’m smaller than the prototype receiver, but I’m gonna go out there and play like I’m 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.’ He proves that, and when he lined up in the slot, us on the sideline knew what was coming, we were like, ‘Oh yeah, Semaj (is) about to score. So it was really good to see what he did on Saturday.

“I thought Semaj came in and looked pretty good. I’ve known Semaj since I was a freshman. I used to work out with him when I was a receiver and he’s always looked like a really good receiver to me. I guess you could say it’s good to finally see him coming along and growing and becoming more of a team player, but I feel like if he stays consistent, stays on the path he is right now, he’s gonna be very special here.”

We’ll see if Morgan continue to be a focal point moving forward as soon as this Saturday when Michigan heads to Nebraska for its first road game.