Will Johnson opens up about his recovery: ‘Definitely was a frustration’

When Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson was recovering from a knee injury this offseason, it was a test of resilience, patience and leadership. Sidelines aren’t where any athlete envisions themselves, but it’s where he was at the first three weeks of the season.

“I really just had an injury this offseason, and I just wanted to be cautious and make sure I was ready to go,” Johnson admitted to the media Tuesday evening.

In a sport where there’s enormous pressure to perform at peak levels every game, it’s challenging to sideline oneself, especially when that player is the top cornerback for the No. 2 team in the country. But Johnson’s decision was collaborative, echoing his team-oriented mindset.

“(The decision to sit) was mainly everybody as a whole,” Johnson said. “For my safety and the team’s safety. I wanted to be there for them in the long run. So I think now just slowly working my way into the season, which was the best way for me.”

Sitting out isn’t easy, however, especially for a player who tallied 27 tackles and three interceptions last season. Not to mention, Johnson worked his way up from being a role player to being a starting corner by the end of last season as a true freshman. Because of this, Johnson detailed his frustrations at times, itching to get back on the field.

“Definitely was a frustration,” Johnson said, revealing his hunger to excel. “But I want to be the best and I always try to get better. So I got a lot of confidence in my teammates and that definitely helps us as a whole, having that depth and getting that experience.”

Johnson didn’t rush his recovery, understanding that gradual progress yields the most sustainable results. But he didn’t just sit on the sidelines either.

“I (practiced) most of camp, but I (took my time) with the games, and everything, just slowly worked my way into it and tried to be there definitely when it mattered most,” Johnson said. “Last game was just the game I felt the best and I felt like I could go, so that’s when we decided to go with it.”

While his commitment to healing was paramount, Johnson also committed himself to mastering his craft, keenly aware of areas needing improvement.

“I think just knowing the game as a whole, being a better communicator out there, playing hardball at times. Just building off what I would have to do last week,” Johnson said. “Being on the sideline, you see the mistakes people (are) making, your teammates. (That) makes you see how they respond to mistakes and that kind of stuff. You learn from their mistakes and you don’t want to make the same mistakes they did. So being out there, like I said, to help them and they helped me at the same time.”

His injury was taken week by week. While Jim Harbaugh wouldn’t give an update until Johnson was ready, Johnson did explain he was still working out with Ben Herbert and learning from Blake Corum’s knee injury last season.

“I think anybody that has an injury like that just tries to (be) the best they can throughout the week and then when it comes on Saturday, just making a decision then,” Johnson said. “Probably the biggest thing, I mean, even playing the game this week, (is watching Corum). I think that helped me a lot. He’s been comfortable playing on that leg and knowing what I can and can’t do. Definitely helped me a lot because you step in the wrong way, you’re kind of worried about it and this and that. So once you go out there and do it, that all goes away. So that’s definitely a huge factor.”

Johnson’s leadership didn’t waver during his recovery. He became a mentor for younger players, understanding that his experience could guide them.

“(I became a leader) more than I was last year,” Johnson said. “Just being a guy that a lot of the young corners look at me and what I do, so I mean, being able to give them advice. We give them little tricks and tools that I’ve learned from coach Clink. (Things) I’ve just experienced being out there. That definitely helped (the younger guys).”

While there were tough days, a whirlwind of emotions and an itch to play, Johnson’s journey from injury to recovery is more than just physical. Johnson had to exhibit patience, resilience, leadership, and he learned more about his undying love for the game.