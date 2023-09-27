Here is how Sherrone Moore has grown on and off the field during his time at Michigan

Michigan football had one of its worst seasons in the shortened 2020 season, going 2-4 and getting blown out by Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State.

Over that offseason, Jim Harbaugh made Sherrone Moore, the tight ends coach at the time, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. In 2021, the Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in the country, beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, and made it to the College Football Playoff.

While Moore was not the only reason Michigan accomplished all of those feats, the trajectory of Moore as the offensive coordinator has been an emblematic journey of evolution, both in his personal coaching style and his ability to harness the energy and talent of the team.

Part of this change since 2020 has been the shift in the mentality of the program as a whole.

“I think that’s just who we are,” Moore said. “I think that’s who Michigan is. Built on blue collar, real talk, toughness — I just know who we are and what we want to do. And I know that’s what people see, and if they don’t see it, our job is to show them. So that’s what we pride ourselves on and we’re just gonna continue to build ourselves that way.”

Since taking over full offensive coordinator duties in 2023, Moore detailed how he’s grown as a coach to not just better the offense, but the team as a whole.

Delegation

Moore admitted he tried to do too much on his own as a younger coach. Running the offensive line and the play-calling is a lot on someone’s plate. For a coach, learning when and how to delegate is paramount to not only managing a team, but ensuring optimal performance.

“I think the biggest piece is that I’ve learned to delegate a little bit,” Moore said. “I haven’t ever been a big delegator. I was trying to do stuff on my own. I’ve learned that I can’t do that all the time if I want to be successful. Calling plays, being the coordinator and coaching the position.”

This realization has been pivotal for Moore, as he navigates the multifaceted role of an offensive coordinator. Not to mention, his trust in his team and fellow coaches is evident. After all, many of the assistant coaches played for the Wolverines, were grad assistants for the team and have a lot of experience working under Harbaugh.

“The staff is awesome,” Moore said. “The help that I have from coach Newsome, coach Bellamy, coach Hart, coach Campbell, all of the (grad assistants), all of the analysts — they’re phenomenal, and the staff helps me so much that allows me to coach the O-line and have the emphasis on that, but focus on the whole game plan to make sure that’s the right way.”

Delegating responsibilities while ensuring collective involvement is a fine balance to find. Moore highlighted this by explaining the coaching staff meets a lot more frequently together, there are certain roles for game planning, and everyone has a defined role with their position group.

“It’s a collective deal, but I just want everybody being involved and having a hand in the whole offense,” he said.

Creativity

Moore then touched on the creative aspect of calling plays, managing reps in practice and keeping opposing defenses guessing. We have seen him dial up a lot of trick plays recently — Donovan Edwards’ touchdown throw in the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the flea flicker against Bowling Green, and more — creating an explosive offense to which he and the players get really excited about.

“That excites me a lot just because that’s the stuff you draw up on a napkin and pen in your kitchen when you’re growing up, so it’s really cool to see it being displayed on this level. And it just speaks to coach Moore’s creativity of keeping the defense honest and on their toes,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “He’s all about defense defending the width of the field in every which way, so I think that just adds to the attack that we can come with every single week.”

Not only is Moore getting creative with trick plays, but he’s also added another element to running the football this season. With Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both back, Moore has utilized both gap run schemes and zone run schemes this season to create a layer of unpredictability. In turn, it also opens up the passing game.

“We try not to be predictable with either (gap runs vs. zone runs),” Moore said. “We’re pretty balanced run scheme-wise, and really pass vs. run. I think it’s 75 percent to 70 percent run/pass (rate). So we’re pretty balanced right now in the selection and we’re pretty balanced in the scheme, and we’re just going to use whatever scheme we see fit for that game to attack that front and that coverage and how they fit the front.”

Finally, Moore explained that he sees running the offense like a story; you don’t want to be boring or get to the ending right away. It should take the viewer on a path that appears balanced and engaging, and most importantly, Moore wants to be in control of the narrative.

Football Is Fun

Moore never loses sight of the foundational truth: football is meant to be fun. If your players love the game and find the work fun, you can get the most out of them.

Drake Nugent explained he lost a little bit of love before transferring to Ann Arbor. Now, he has rekindled his love for the game.

“I just feel like personally, I needed a new change, just like just almost like spark my love for football,” Nugent said. “Not to say I didn’t love it last year, but (coming to Michigan) kind of gives me that no excuse. I come in with competition stuff, I gotta be on my stuff every day — so it’s a privilege to be able to come into a place that’s already expecting to win a lot of games and I can see myself adding to that.”

One of the ways Moore is making football fun, specifically for the offensive line, is through their seven-on-seven football game every Friday.

“The seven-on-seven game started in 2021 when I first started coaching the O-line,” Moore said. “I just came out one day (when) they were throwing the ball around and they wanted to play seven-on-seven. You see them, they are huge, (but) they are children, literally kids, and they rave about these games on Fridays.

“I had to temper down and make rules and change rules because, I mean, they got out (of hand). The first day, Myles (Hinton) ends up diving on the ground, so there’s a no diving rule. Can’t jump out of the cylinder, and you can’t go above 75 percent of the speed, but it’s an awesome deal. Just let their minds go be free. Have fun before we get to focus on (the game), so we do that every Friday. They enjoy it, they love it, and I can’t take it away, so they do a really good job.”

In these words, Moore reminds us all of the joy and childlike wonder that should always be associated with the game, ensuring that while discipline, strategy and competition are important, the spirit of fun should always be preserved.

Moore’s growth as Michigan’s offensive coordinator is a testament to his adaptability, creativity and deep-seated belief that football should always be fun.