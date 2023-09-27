How Michigan feeds off Mike Sainristil’s force

The 2023 season is Mike Sainristil’s last ride in a Michigan uniform.

Sainristil’s impact throughout his career can be felt on both sides of the ball. First as a receiver and now as a cornerback. Sainristil’s made many key plays since becoming a corner last season, including a pass breakup against Ohio State that prevented them from scoring. The momentum that play caused can still be felt in the rivalry.

I honestly can’t believe Mike Sainristil did this.



Cade Stover is 6’4” 255 pounds

Mike Sainristil is is 5’10” 182 pounds



He had to run across the field and somehow broke this up. I think it was as big as any play in the game.



A converted WR doing this & forcing a FG? Insane. pic.twitter.com/XXCLJyFC5a — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 27, 2022

Sainristil’s been able to make the impossible possible and defy odds. Sainristil might be 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds but is always one of the toughest players on the field. A team captain, Sainristil’s presence and voice in the locker room makes him one of the most valuable players on the team.

“His leadership, it’s constant and he affects everybody he comes in contact with in a positive way,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday.

With the score 17-7 last Saturday against Rutgers, the leadership and clutch tendencies of Sainristil came through with an interception returned 71 yards for a touchdown. Sainristli jumped a screen pass, maintained his balance, made a couple cuts and was off to the races.

Michigan special teams coordinator and safeties coach Jay Harbaugh told the media on Wednesday about how Sainritstil energezies the team.

“He’s a force,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve been around him for a while so you kind of expect it now. Maybe no bad matchups for the guy from the physical tool standpoint, but also his mentality. It really is amazing the things that he can do — we all feed off of him.

Jim Harbaugh believes Sainristil’s “already a Michigan legend” and seeing him add to it is a “beautiful” and “wonderful thing”. In July, Sainristil explained why he came back to Michigan and what he can still accomplish for the Wolverines. Sainristil is someone that could have elected to enter the NFL Draft after last season, but he knew his time at Michigan wasn’t finished.

“I decided to stay, and I did that because I felt like my time here wasn’t done,” Sainristil said. “I had one year of defense, I wanted more experience on defense and to put more on film. Lastly, I just want to win a national championship with my teammates. We’ve gotten the taste of what being in that position feels like, and I just feel like there’s more we can do - there’s a gap that we can still fill. I ultimately knew that the best decision would have been coming back.”

Sainristil’s decision to return to Michigan will help his draft stock immensely and his play on the field can help propel Michigan to championships. Sainristil is a playmaker, game changer, and as Jay Harbaugh said, someone the team all feeds off of.