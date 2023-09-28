Feeling Blue: Michigan hits the road for the first time this season

The Feeling Blue podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for a deposit bonus and a free chip for use in the MyBookie casino!

Michigan has cruised through the first four games of the season, but all of them have been at the Big House. For the first time this season, the Wolverines hit the road, heading to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. Luke Ghiardi and Tyler Sealey look back on the win against Rutgers, and ahead to the matchup with the Cornhuskers.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF