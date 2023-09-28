Recruiting Roundup: Wolverines still recruiting top-100 prospect committed to Miami

We’re in the thick of Big Ten play, and the deeper we get into the season, the more recruiting visits there will be, which brings more recruiting news. In today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll discuss a Miami commit Michigan is still pursuing, get an update on a local edge target, and a 2025 corner setting a date for a visit.

Let’s get into it.

Michigan still pursuing four-star S after Miami commitment

One of the best safeties in the 2024 class committed to Miami this summer, and a month later, the Wolverines are still pursuing him. Zaquan Patterson listed Michigan in his top-five prior to his August commitment. He confirmed to The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($) Michigan is still in contact with him.

“Michigan is still talking to me,” Patterson said. “It’s not as much as they used to. I know they have to try to recruit other guys out there that are available. But you never know what can happen down the line if certain things don’t line up.”

On the 247Sports composite, the Hollywood, Florida, native is the 62nd-best recruit in the class, the third-best safety and the 10th-best commit from the Sunshine State.

Patterson also told Holland one of Michigan’s most prolific recruiters on the coaching staff — who has a tight bond with the young defensive back — is still leading the pursuit.

“Coach Clink will forever be my guy,” Patterson said. “We had a great relationship my freshman year, and that never changed. If I play against him, I’m definitely going to go across that field and give that man a hug. He helped me grow as a player and as a man as well.”

Patterson will, tentatively speaking, be one of many recruits attending the Michigan-Ohio State game in November. If Michigan can dominate the rivalry game and win it for the third year in a row, maybe that will be enough to sway the safety.

2025 four-star local edge recaps recent visit

One of the best local recruits in the 2025 class visited Michigan this weekend. Four-star edge Xavier Newsom provided some insight on that visit with Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider ($).

“The visit was great,” Newsom said. “The main highlights of the trip were to study the defensive line and use different pass rushes and how to get off the ball quicker. I talked to coach (Grant) Newsome and he said he was happy to see me. I talked to coach (Steve) Clinkscale and he asked what did I like about the trip. And then I talked to coach (Sherrone) Moore.”

The Detroit native is rated inside the top-300 in his class on the 247Sports composite, along with 22nd ranked edge and third ranked recruit from Michigan. He said Michigan was in his top five after the BBQ at the Big House, and after this most recent interview, it sounds like the Wolverines are climbing up his rankings.

“They are in my top three,” Newsom said. “I like how they produce players and make me feel like home.”

Newsom, who plays high school ball at Martin Luther King, also has offers from Tennessee, Penn State, Louisville, Purdue and Howard, among others.

2025 four-star CB sets date for visit

A top-25 cornerback in the 2025 class has set a visit for Michigan next month. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($), Indianapolis, Indiana native Mark Zackery IV will be in Ann Arbor on Oct. 17 for a mid-week visit.

On the 247Sports composite, Zackery is ranked just inside the top-170 in his class, 21st among cornerbacks and first among recruits from the Hoosier state. A lot of top schools have been pursuing him, including Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Purdue, among others.

You can never have enough good corners, so props to Michigan for securing a visit next month. Hopefully he wants to come back for a game later in the season as well.