Michigan will head to Nebraska on Saturday for its first road test of the season. The last time the Wolverines played in Lincoln, they were a slight favorite; the spread proved to be accurate as the Wolverines went on to win the prime time matchup 32-29.

This season, the Wolverines enter Lincoln as a double-digit favorite and are expected to win handedly. That being said, Nebraska tends to play well at home and has an impressive defense, hoping to build on its two-game win streak.

Let’s take a look at the key matchups for Saturday’s game.

Jesse Minter vs. Nebraska’s dual-threat quarterbacks

Michigan will likely head into this matchup with a similar gameplan that was deployed against Rutgers. Nebraska reflects the Scarlet Knights in a lot of ways, primarily as a team that likes to run the ball with a dual-threat quarterback.

Jeff Sims, who spent his first three seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Nebraska, started the season as QB1. His stats through the first two games were sub-par, and when he went down with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against Colorado, backup quarterback Heinrich Haarbert came in. Haarbert has started the last two games and led the Cornhuskers to back-to-back wins. Nebraska’s third string quarterback, Chubba Purdy, saw the field as well last Saturday when Haarbert took a hit late in the fourth quarter.

At this point, head coach Matt Rhule is unsure who will be the signal caller for Saturday’s matchup in Lincoln. He will have a choice to make before kickoff, assuming one or both are healthy enough to go:

Jeff Sims: 20-for-34 passing for one touchdown and four interceptions. 30 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown

Heinrich Haarbert: 24-for-47 passing for four touchdowns and zero interceptions. 42 carries for 272 yards and two touchdowns

Sims is the most experienced quarterback, however, Haarbert has done a better job protecting the ball and has led the Cornhuskers to their last two victories. It is likely that the signal caller with the fewer limitations will get the nod. The Wolverines may not know who that will be until the teams take the field on Saturday.

Regardless of who gets the start, Michigan will need to account for a quarterback who can move the chains with his feet. The pair of signal callers along with a one-two punch in the backfield have guided Nebraska to a top-10 rushing offense. Luckily for Minter, both quarterbacks are similar in playstyle and less than impressive throwing the ball. The Wolverines were able to shut down Wimsatt for the most part against Rutgers and they will look to do the same this Saturday.

If Michigan can get out to an early lead and make Nebraska play from behind, the Cornhuskers are going to be in trouble. With Will Johnson back on the field and Mike Sainristil playing at an elite level, Nebraska’s quarterback will have to perform well above average to be competitive. I expect Minter has some defensive creativity drawn up that will put pressure on the quarterback and force a turnover or two.

Michigan’s offensive line vs. Nebraska’s pass rush

Michigan’s offensive line has had its ups and downs this season. Whether it has been an underwhelming rushing attack or a breakdown in protection, the unit is still figuring things out. They will have their work cut out for them on Saturday in Lincoln.

It was noted after last week’s conference opener that starting right tackle Myles Hinton is working through an injury. This resulted in him splitting snaps with Karsen Barnhart during the last two contests. Producing an offensive line that plays in rhythm while rotating starters has proven challenging against talented defensive fronts.

The Cornhuskers have been excellent at getting to the quarterback. They have accumulated 14 sacks through four games, good enough for top-15 in the country among FBS teams. This is largely due to Nebraska’s commitment to the pass rush. Teams that need to bring a lot of pressure to accumulate sacks generally struggle on the back end, which is the case for Nebraska. They currently rank outside the top-100 in passing yards allowed per game.

A Nebraska defender to keep an eye on is Luke Reimer. The senior linebacker is a bellwether on the defense. He is brought off the edge frequently and leads the team in sacks this season. Reimer is a good tackler in open space and will likely be a disrupter on jet sweeps and runs to the outside. Look for him and the Nebraska defense to deploy several strategies to break down the pocket and contain J.J. McCarthy on scrambles and designed runs.

Michigan’s running backs vs. Nebraska’s defensive line

Blake Corum has been the most productive running back on Michigan’s roster this season, and it’s not particularly close. The Wolverines entered the year believing they had a two-headed monster in the backfield, but unfortunately it appears Donovan Edwards has regressed so far. Edwards has become more active in the passing game but hasn’t been able to get much going on the ground. That being said, yards on the ground may be hard to come by on Saturday.

Shocker, Michigan faces another elite rush defense in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers currently rank No. 1, allowing only 185 yards per game on the ground. If Michigan wants to put this one away early, they will need to get some production out of their running backs. Nebraska will likely sell out to stop the run and try to force McCarthy to beat them with his arm.

Corum has looked more comfortable each week. It was noticeable through the first couple matchups of the season that he was hesitant to cut aggressively, but that is no longer the case. Corum has returned to his old self, running through the tackles and playing bully-ball.

It took a few games, but former linebacker Kalel Mullings finally got things going against Rutgers as well. The big-bodied running back had a successful outing last Saturday, rushing six times for 40 yards. He can brush off arm tackles and will likely get more touches if his yards after contact continue to improve.

The running backs don’t have to produce a record-setting day in Lincoln to be effective, they just need to make Nebraska respect the run. The Cornhuskers are likely going to stack the box and try to get after McCarthy on Saturday, so the running backs may need to make some plays on their own. If they can churn out positive yards on early downs, that will open things up for McCarthy and the receivers.

This game will likely be a deja vu sort of performance to last week, hopefully without a Nebraska touchdown on their first possession. The Wolverines will try to impose their will early. If successful, Matt Rhule will have his work cut out for him.