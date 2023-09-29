Every week, members of Maize n Brew’s staff get together to answer some questions about last week’s game and look ahead to the upcoming matchup for the Michigan Wolverines. This week, we look back at what impressed us against Rutgers, talk about areas of concerns one-third the way through the season, and give a prediction for Michigan/Nebraska.

After a slow start, the Michigan Wolverines put up 31 unanswered points and defeated Rutgers, 31-7. The defense — outside of the first drive — played great, and J.J. McCarthy looked comfortable all game. What stood out to you in the game last Saturday?

Von: Even without Mason Graham, the Wolverines’ rush defense is elite. Coming off a game where he put up 143 yards and three touchdowns, Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai was held to 27 yards on 11 carries (2.5 average). Rutgers only ran for 77 yards last week, which is just a tad less than what Michigan gives up on average per game (80). Kris Jenkins, Kenneth Grant and company will hold the fort down while Graham recovers from his apparent thumb injury, which should only keep him out one or two more games. With Graham in the lineup, this may be the best run defense in the country.

Andrew: The unrelenting balance of the offense. Michigan finished the game with 214 passing yards and 201 rushing yards, and the Wolverines showed consistent proficiency in moving the ball with ease. Something Michigan has not done for an entire game against Rutgers since 2019.

Matt: Blake Corum is healthy again. In the non-conference, Corum looked tentative and afraid to cut when he needed to, and he admitted as much during a media availability last week. Against Rutgers, Corum finally looked like his old self. Hopefully his running back mates can join him soon.

Erik: The continued “bend, don’t break” defense. I knew going into this game Rutgers was going to want to run the ball and control the clock. With both teams gunning for time of possession, there was only going to be so many opportunities to score with the new rules (this one was over before 3 p.m., which is wild). The longer Michigan let the Scarlet Knights hang around, the more uneasy the game was going to get. As soon as the Wolverines got some stops and pulled ahead by a couple scores, it felt like this one was in the bag. The defense locked down when they needed to and ended up forcing the Scarlet Knights to play from behind, which they certainly aren’t built for.

Nick: The defensive line came to play once again. In the postgame press conference, Jim Harbaugh heaped praise on the defensive line for its ability to stop the run, and for good reason, as Rutgers was held to 77 rushing yards in the game. It looked like Rutgers was going to have its way on the ground early, but we saw the Wolverines make the right adjustments to shut things down. It’ll be important for those adjustments to pay off again, as Michigan will see another running quarterback this weekend.

We are now 33 percent through the regular season (weird to think about). Now that we’ve got a decent glimpse of the team, is there anything you’re really concerned about as we move forward through the season, or do you feel pretty good about everything?

Von: Special teams — specifically, punt returning and field goal kicking. Jake Thaw may have the best hands of anyone fielding punts, but there are two problems — 1) He lets a lot of punts bounce, and 2) Tyler Morris is more electric in actually returning punts, returning three punts for 27 yards compared to Thaw’s five returns for 33 yards.

As for kicking, Turner is 3-for-5 on the year in kicking field goals, and he also missed an extra point in the first game. Jake Moody missed six field goals all of last season and made all 60 (!) of his extra points. Replacing the greatest kicker in school history is impossible, but Turner has to be more consistent for me to be confident in him lining up for long/potential game-winning field goals.

Andrew: Only a few things concern me. 1) Punt return has to be cleaned up. The ball should rarely be hitting the ground and the Wolverines are sacrificing too much in field position every time it does. 2) The offensive line for a few reasons. Speed rushes continue to give the offensive tackles problems. Initially, Karsen Barnhart, LaDarius Henderson and Myles Hinton do a solid job of pushing the defenders upfield, but a solid counter-move at the top of the rush has proven to be an issue. Furthermore, communication issues persist as Michigan searches for its best five. Until Michigan can lock into an established top-five that can work together for three or four games, these communication breakdowns will continue to rear their ugly heads.

Matt: I’m concerned about special teams. While we all expected a small step back following the departure of the NFL’s second leading scorer, Jake Moody, new placekicker James Turner hasn’t inspired much confidence. Turner is 16-of-17 on extra points and 3-of-5 on field goals. If we needed a long field goal to win a game today, I wouldn’t be overly confident. Additionally, the punt and kick return teams haven’t done much. On punts, they’ve routinely let the ball bounce and lost crucial field position. On kickoffs, we saw what happened with the fumbles in the Bowling Green game.

Erik: I feel pretty good, but I am still mildly concerned about Michigan just not looking as dominant as they probably should. Michigan struggled to run the ball and impose its will the first couple weeks, and then it was a mistake/turnover fest against Bowling Green. The Wolverines played pretty solid all around against Rutgers, but it just feels like Michigan is playing down to its competition to an extent. I expect things to get cleaned up, but with matchups against PSU and OSU looming towards the end of the season, mistakes and turnovers are ultimately going to cost you close games. The new rules are going to make things very challenging to come back from a larger deficit if there is any sloppy play against better competition. All that said, I expect the Wolverines to continue to improve each week, especially with Harbaugh back on the sidelines.

Nick: I’m still a little concerned about the second cornerback spot for this team. Will Johnson played well against Rutgers, but we’ve seen the rest of the secondary get exploited a little bit the last few weeks. I’ll remain a little optimistic since we haven’t seen Amorion Walker take the field yet, and while he doesn’t have starting experience, we heard plenty of good things about him this offseason, so he could still make an impact. I’m also still a little concerned about the offensive line. Although it’s gotten better, some of the holes still aren’t there in the run game that we’ve grown accustomed to over the last two years.

The Wolverines head on the road for the first time all season when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers tomorrow afternoon. Nebraska is a tough place to play, so what is one thing Michigan must do to avoid the upset?

Von: Keep everything in front of them defensively. Admittedly, I was getting a bit frustrated last week with a lot of the soft coverage on defense, but it actually worked to perfection. Sure, the Wolverines gave up chunks of yards at a time, but had it not been for a poorly missed tackle by Rod Moore on Rutgers’ lone touchdown of the game, Jesse Minter and his guys would’ve pitched a shutout. Michigan currently has the No. 2 ranked red zone defense in the country, so even if Nebraska gets within the 20-yard line, Michigan fans should feel confident the defense won’t break.

Andrew: Control the line of scrimmage. Nebraska has stumbled into a new run-first team identity with its backup quarterback, and defensively, the Cornhuskers are the best in the Power Five at stopping the run. If Michigan controls the point of attack on both sides of the ball, the Wolverines will cruise to victory.

Matt: I’ll go with the cliche answer: Michigan must avoid turnovers. I don’t see the Nebraska offense generating much organically, which means they will need to get the ball in advantageous spots via turnovers. If Michigan can run the ball, control the time of possession, avoid the backbreaking turnovers and bleed the clock, I don’t see the Wolverines having any issue in this one.

Erik: The defensive line must play good to avoid the upset. The Cornhuskers are almost like Rutgers lite, in a sense; they like to run the ball and control the clock, and their passing game is subpar so they play with their backs against the wall if the run gets shutdown. They have an elusive quarterback in Henrich Haarberg, who will make you account for him as a runner. If Michigan can contain the run and force Haarberg to try and win with his arm, it will likely be tough sledding for them.

Nick: I think Michigan is going to have to stay disciplined in order to win this game. We’ve seen this team consistently do the “little things” right, such as avoiding pre-snap penalties, but it’s a real test when you go on the road in the Big Ten. Additionally, a running quarterback in Heinrich Haarberg could cause some headaches, so they’ll have to keep an eye on him and limit his damage, as he’s run for more than 100 yards in each of the last two games.

It’s prediction time! What’s the final score and why?

Von: I think this is going to be a rock fight. Nebraska has the No. 1 ranked rush defense in the country right now, giving up just 46.2 rushing yards per game and an astounding 1.83 yards per rush. However, the Wolverines have the backs to handle Nebraska’s defense in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, so I got Michigan winning, 30-10.

Andrew: It will be a hard-fought battle in the trenches, but Michigan will wear down the Cornhuskers’ defense by keeping them on the field for long, sustained drives. Michigan takes the win and covers for the first time all season, 33-6.

Matt: Michigan 33, Nebraska 6. Nebraska’s front seven puts up some resistance in the first half before wearing down in the second. Defensively, Michigan puts the clamps on the Nebraska offense, which is only able to kick two field goals thanks to good field position from one or two big plays early. Basically, this game will be Rutgers 2.0.

Erik: I think Nebraska sticks around through the first quarter, but Michigan begins to pull away before halftime, going up by a couple scores. Nebraska is forced to air it out in the second half and Michigan puts it away. The Wolverines pick up their first road win of the season, 31-10.

Nick: I’ll say Michigan comes out on top, 35-17. I think this will be one of those games that’s close early, but Michigan’s talent will be too much and allow it to pull away in the end. Running quarterbacks always make life difficult, but I think Michigan’s talent in the front seven will be able to keep Haarberg in check, even if he has some early success. Nebraska’s defense has also been nothing to write home about, particularly against the pass, so I think McCarthy will have another solid game and help lead the way to victory.