Pick’em Podcast Week 5: LSU/Ole Miss highlights a great slate in SEC this weekend

Lane Kiffin is always an interesting character in the world of college football, but pair him up with Brian Kelly? All bets are off!

No. 13 LSU heads to No. 20 Ole Miss in one of the many great games in the Southeastern Conference this weekend. Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Dan Plocher pick that game and more in this week’s Pick’em Podcast! Below are the games picked from this week and their respective odds.

#10 Utah @ #19 Oregon State (-3.5)

#13 LSU (-2.5) @ #20 Ole Miss

#8 USC (-21.5) @ Colorado

#24 Kansas @ #3 Texas (-16.5)

#1 Georgia (-14) @ Auburn

#22 Florida @ Kentucky (-1.5)

#11 Notre Dame (-5.5) @ #17 Duke

#2 Michigan (-17) @ Nebraska

